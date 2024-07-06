Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently experienced a dramatic surge in activity, driven by the reappearance of large holders or "whales."

According to data from IntoTheBlock, the large transaction volume for SHIB has soared by an impressive 176% in the last 24 hours. This surge in activity has corresponded with a significant 15% jump in the SHIB price.

The recent spike in Shiba Inu’s large transaction volume indicates that SHIB whales are either accumulating SHIB or moving large amounts of it. Spikes in large transactions, which refer to those greater than $100,000, are often a proxy for whale activity and signify that these large holders are actively buying or selling.

Potential reasons for whale activity

Several factors could be driving the recent resurgence in whale activity for Shiba Inu, although the exact reason remains unknown. Improved market sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market could be encouraging whales to increase their positions in SHIB.

Shiba Inu's price jumped over 16% to reach highs of $0.00001595 in Saturday's trading session as the market rebounded following a bearish downturn in the week. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading up 15.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001591.

That said, whales might be strategically accumulating SHIB in anticipation of future price increases, taking advantage of current market conditions.

In the short term, eyes are peeled to see if SHIB could sustain its current price rebound given the resurgence of whales as seen in their activity spike.

In this scenario, SHIB might proceed to its next major barrier in the range between $0.000015 and $0.000019. If the reverse occurs, SHIB might resort to an intermediate support at $0.000014.