    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu whale alert: 361% on-chain spike stuns popular meme coin SHIB
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 11:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The latest data from IntoTheBlock shows that large-scale transactions in Shiba Inu (SHIB) have increased by over 361% in the past 24 hours. The number of transactions in USD went from $10.95 million to $39.6 million, with the total amount of SHIB going from 628.55 billion to 2.34 trillion tokens. 

    Advertisement

    This is a pretty big jump in SHIB activity among big holders, who made 147 transactions over $100,000 in the indicated time period.

    Related
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 09:57
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

    This surge in major SHIB transactions suggests that major investors, also known as "whales," are getting more interested. This does make one wonder why these moves are happening in the popular meme-based cryptocurrency right now. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    When whales are active, it can mean they are building up their holdings or getting ready to sell. Either way, it will have an impact on the price performance of the Shiba Inu token.

    Related
    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 09:01
    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Unfortunately for SHIB fans, the inflow and outflow trends suggest a bearish undertone to this activity. During the period we reviewed, the Large Holders Netflow metric went from a positive inflow of 79.95 billion SHIB to a negative outflow of 575.3 billion SHIB. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    This change in netflow shows that large holders may be selling SHIB instead of buying it.

    Related
    Bullish Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal Here as Price Shows 0% Volatility
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 08:33
    Bullish Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal Here as Price Shows 0% Volatility
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In short, the sudden spike in SHIB whale transactions reflects the bearish nature of these movements based on current on-chain data. It seems that large players are moving SHIB holdings out of their wallets rather than accumulating, which raises questions about the possibility of anything bullish for SHIB in the foreseeable future.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 11:07
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 10:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 361% in Whale Activity: Bullish?
    Gigantic XRP Whale Birthed With 104 Million XRP Shift
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD