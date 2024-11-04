    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    No SHIB sent to dead wallet in past 24 hours
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 9:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has displayed an unusual anomaly in the past 24 hours. After a landmark rally in the past week, the last time any SHIB entered the burn wallet was two days ago. Per data from Shibburn, 0 Shiba Inu have been incinerated in the past 24 hours in what appears to be a major cool-off period for the community.

    Shiba Inu and community contribution

    The past 24 hours have been largely uneventful in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with prices down and no token burnt. According to the current outlook, the total SHIB burnt in 24 hours remains pegged at 410,737,062,511,061 tokens. The circulating supply is 410,737,062,511,061 SHIB, showcasing how stretched the push for a massive reduction is.

    Despite introducing the Shibarium burn portal, token burning is still largely a product of community contributions. The burn rate has failed to move for over 24 hours, with no one deeming  it fit to send some SHIB to the burn wallet.

    This is a rare trend for a token whose price of $100 or less could incinerate a sizable chunk of the supply. One major succor here is that, as with other burn events where 0 SHIB goes to the burn address. This is potentially a temporary trend.

    SHIB price outlook

    The Shiba Inu token is in the red zone as many altcoins are receding from the previous week's gains. At the time of writing, the token is down by 1.67% in 24 hours to $0.00001679. Notably, the past week's sell-off has fueled a steeper 4.84% slip in the past month.

    Should the Shiba Inu's burn rate recover in the coming days, it might also positively prop up the token's price. As of this writing, the goal is to reach a floor price to trigger a rebound.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

