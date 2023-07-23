Shiba Inu (SHIB) Real-Life Component to Be Presented at Major Conference

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is set to take center stage at the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference, set to take place in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15-16, 2023, as the official title sponsor.

Already, Shiba Inu has been announced as the official Terabyte sponsor of the ETH Women conference, an in-person event series part of ETH Toronto and the Blockchain Futurist Conference.

That said, the events present the opportunity for the showcasing of SHIB, including its in-real-life (IRL) component Shibacals.

Hard at work



So many insane toys and physicals going to be unveiled at Eth Toronto.



I wonder if there is a competition for best booth design? (Asking for a fren)@Futurist_conf — Shibacals Collaboration Studio (@shibacals) July 23, 2023

Being well aware of the events and Shiba Inu's role, Shibacals seem to be aligning well in their preparations.

In a tweet, the Shibacals team made it known that they were hard at work as many toys and physicals are set to be unveiled at the ETH Toronto event.

Shibarium will undertake a multi-month Hackathon as part of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETH Toronto and ETH Women, according to Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

As part of the plans, SHIB will have two booths, a VIP cabana and a keynote to showcase Shibarium and the SHIB-themed suite of products, platforms and services, in which Shibacals is included.

Officially introduced by the Shiba Inu team in June, Shibacals would give the Shiba Inu community a chance to strengthen bonds and create memories when attending Shiba-themed conferences and meetings, giving them an in-real-life (IRL) sense of belonging.

Thrilling times ahead as World Paper, Shibarium launch beckon

In a blog post explaining the concept, Kusama highlighted that Shibacals would focus on the unique approach of digital authentication of physical items through an NFC chip and the creation of the items in-house.

Shibarium would find a use case through Shibacals, as the NFC chips that will authenticate Shibacals would require Shibarium.



Kusama also hinted in that blog post that along with the release of Shibarium, or right before, will be the unveiling of the "World Paper."

Everything seems to be aligning, as the World Paper might be released at the Blockchain Futurist conference. It is also highly likely that the long-awaited L2 Shibarium will be released and discussed at the conference.