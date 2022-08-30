Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally on Verge of Acceleration: Crypto Market Review, August 30

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 14:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Unfortunately, relief we are seeing on cryptocurrency market has nothing to do with recovery
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally on Verge of Acceleration: Crypto Market Review, August 30
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As the cryptocurrency market took a massive hit a few days ago, memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are losing a large portion of their value. But thanks to the presence of strong support levels that correlate with current trends, both assets may show as a swift return on the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu's successful bounce

As we mentioned earlier on U.Today, Shiba Inu has successfully bounced off the local support level, which is a trendline that has guided the token up for the past two months. The fact that SHIB has not broken the local trendline makes it eligible for another bounce in the foreseeable future.

SHIB Chart
Source: TradingView

The only thing the meme token needs now is the support of retail or institutional traders, as trading volume is a necessary condition for the asset to rally. Without the support of either group of traders and investors, SHIB is doomed to move in the consolidation or a low-volatility price range until facing large selling pressure that could cause a massive breakdown.

With the further adoption and implementation of SHIB payments, we might see a gradual increase in the number of holders on the network. Unfortunately, without a proper trading volume increase, another rally is close to impossible.

Dogecoin is not showing any progress

Unfortunately for Dogecoin holders, the "crypto classic" is losing to its modern predecessor, as DOGE failed to remain in the uptrend and has fallen below the trendline support that acted as a bounce trampoline for Shiba Inu.

Related
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 300%, With Nearly 2 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week

The reasons behind the drop are the same as always: a lack of inflows and low-risk demand on the market. In addition to reasons applicable to almost any cryptocurrency in the current space, Dogecoin's main driver — Elon Musk and Tesla have not released any posts, news or even memes that would make investors pay attention to the classic market.

"Serious" coins are showing mild growth

Both Ethereum and Bitcoin are showing signs of a recovery with around a 4% price increase in the last 48 hours. The mild growth was most likely caused by the oversaturation of the market with sell orders and shorts.

Such a tendency is common for a bearish market, when assets that took a significant hit enter a short-term recovery prior to another strong drop. Since the beginning of July, the cryptocurrency market has moved up, exceeding the $1.1 trillion threshold. Bitcoin peaked at $25,000, and Ethereum broke through the $2,000 psychological level.

Related
It's Only up for Bitcoin (BTC) as It Reached Fundamental Support: Crypto Market Review, August 29

Nevertheless, as soon as the market got a reminder of current macroeconomic conditions, we saw a refreshing correction that put to bed hopes for the rally during the rate hike cycle.

As for now, Bitcoin is trading slightly above the $20,000 threshold, gaining around 0.35% to its value in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is showing a better price, aiming at 3% growth since yesterday.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/30/2022 - 16:20
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
08/30/2022 - 16:07
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
08/30/2022 - 15:57
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya