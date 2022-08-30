Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter account of Ethereum released an important warning about the upcoming Merge update, which is considered the most significant event in the whole digital assets industry.

On epoch 144896 on the Beacon chain, on Sept. 6, 2022, the Bellatrix upgrade will go live, and the Merge will be triggered at a certain TTD value expected between Sept. 10 and 20. With the execution layer reaching the TTD, the Beacon chain will produce a subsequent block, and the transition will be completed. The expected time of transition is 13 minutes.

The Merge is coming: UPGRADE YOUR CLIENTS!



• The Bellatrix upgrade is scheduled for epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain – 11:34:47am UTC on Sept 6, 2022

• The TTD value triggering The Merge is 58750000000000000000000, expected between 10-20 Sep 2022



MORE: https://t.co/CdW89oSoE6 — Ethereum (@ethereum) August 29, 2022

In order to be eligible for a transition, node operators should run execution and consensus layer clients on newer releases to avoid losing their place on the network. Validators should also be careful when choosing what client to run as there is a risk of running a majority client on both layers.

Additionally, Ethereum offers developers the chance to participate in the bug bounty and receive up to $1 million for finding critical bugs and issues that might affect the network's stability and security.

How is Ethereum's market reacting?

In the last two days, Ethereum's value has increased by 12%, following the mild recovery of the cryptocurrency market. Unfortunately, such mild growth is just a reprieve prior to another plunge, considering the lack of changes in the macro-environment around the industry.

Since Aug. 14, Ethereum tumbled down by almost 28%, losing almost everything it gained since July 18. The drop was more than expected by some economists and traders as Ether was mostly following Bitcoin and general trends on the market.

At press time, the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market is trading at $1,600 and showing a decent 3% recovery.