Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spikes as Lead Developer Announces Shibarium-Related Meeting

Thu, 12/29/2022 - 20:21
Alex Dovbnya
The lead developer of the popular Shiba Inu cryptocurrenc has recently had a meeting with developers from Unification to discuss the launch of Shibarium, a layer-2 solution
Lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama is getting ready for a major launch.

In a recent tweet, Kusama announced that he had a meeting with developers from the Unification Foundation to finalize and launch Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, very soon.

The news has already created some buzz within the Shiba Inu community. The price of SHIB has surged 2% over the past 24 hours, outperforming other top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Shibarium is expected to be one of the most ambitious developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Kusama's team is working hard on it. The layer-2 solution will provide users with faster transactions at lower costs, allowing them to benefit from an improved user experience.

For now, investors are keeping an eye out for new updates about Shibarium's development progress and Kusama's team is currently busy "aligning, onboarding and finalizing" the much-hyped layer-2 solution before its release. 

As reported by U.Today, the lead developer of the meme cryptocurrency recently wished everybody a great and joyous holiday season. At the same time, he was delighted to announce that the much-awaited Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, would be ready very soon albeit not during this crucial period for families to spend time together. 

