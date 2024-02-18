Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price About to Explode as This Happens On-Chain

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu gains strength as more tokens getting burned every day
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 9:39
The SHIB burn rate has skyrocketed by an astronomical 3,400%, with more than 52 million SHIB tokens being permanently removed from circulation. This aggressive deflationary mechanism has removed a total of 410,708,459,364,680 SHIB from the initial supply, signaling a significant shift in the asset's scarcity and potential value.

The implications of such a substantial increase in burn rate are multifold. By reducing the total supply, each remaining SHIB token inherently becomes scarcer and potentially more valuable. This is a classic economic scenario where a decrease in supply, with steady or increasing demand, can lead to an increase in price.

SHIBUSDT
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The recent price analysis of SHIB shows that it is flirting with a critical resistance level. If we closely observe the token's performance on the charts, the resistance to watch is around the $0.000008 level. A convincing breakout above this level could signal the start of a bullish trend, potentially leading to significant price appreciation.

On the support, SHIB has been finding strong buying interest at the $0.0000073 mark. This support level is crucial as it has historically been a springboard for price reversals. A strong defense of this level could reinforce investor confidence and help sustain upward momentum.

Furthermore, a recent tweet from Shibburn indicated a 160% increase in the burn rate over the past week, with over 102 million SHIB sent to irretrievable wallets. This news adds to the narrative that SHIB could be gearing up for a substantial price movement.

As SHIB continues to rally around these burns, the potential for growth in the token's value seems more real. The combination of on-chain token burns and SHIB's supportive community dynamics presents a compelling case for why we might be on the cusp of seeing SHIB's price "explode" to new heights.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

