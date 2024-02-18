Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price About to Explode as This Happens On-Chain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The SHIB burn rate has skyrocketed by an astronomical 3,400%, with more than 52 million SHIB tokens being permanently removed from circulation. This aggressive deflationary mechanism has removed a total of 410,708,459,364,680 SHIB from the initial supply, signaling a significant shift in the asset's scarcity and potential value.

Advertisement

The implications of such a substantial increase in burn rate are multifold. By reducing the total supply, each remaining SHIB token inherently becomes scarcer and potentially more valuable. This is a classic economic scenario where a decrease in supply, with steady or increasing demand, can lead to an increase in price.

The recent price analysis of SHIB shows that it is flirting with a critical resistance level. If we closely observe the token's performance on the charts, the resistance to watch is around the $0.000008 level. A convincing breakout above this level could signal the start of a bullish trend, potentially leading to significant price appreciation.

On the support, SHIB has been finding strong buying interest at the $0.0000073 mark. This support level is crucial as it has historically been a springboard for price reversals. A strong defense of this level could reinforce investor confidence and help sustain upward momentum.

Furthermore, a recent tweet from Shibburn indicated a 160% increase in the burn rate over the past week, with over 102 million SHIB sent to irretrievable wallets. This news adds to the narrative that SHIB could be gearing up for a substantial price movement.

As SHIB continues to rally around these burns, the potential for growth in the token's value seems more real. The combination of on-chain token burns and SHIB's supportive community dynamics presents a compelling case for why we might be on the cusp of seeing SHIB's price "explode" to new heights.