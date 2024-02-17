Advertisement
AD

SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB burns demonstrate confident rise both on daily and weekly time frames
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 20:00
SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

According to data revealed by the Shibburn tracking website, over the past week, there has been a substantial rise in terms of SHIB burns as this metric surged by more than 100%.

Equally, a recent tweet by the aforementioned source showed a rise of daily SHIB burns as well.

SHIB burn rate surges

A recent tweet published by Shibburn states that within the last week, there has been a total of 102,040,474 SHIB sent to dead-end blockchain wallets in total, which gave the burn rate a 160% increase.

As for the daily burns, here we can see a rise of nearly 40% with 1,530,193 SHIB scorched since last morning.

This week, the daily SHIB burn rate was mostly in the red, so this is a rare moment this week when one can see a rise into the green area.

In the meantime, the SHIB team continues to test the automated mode of burning SHIB on the Shibarium testnet known as Puppynet. This testing began in January and marked a new era in SHIB burns even though the new mode has not yet been implemented on the Shibarium mainnet.

So far, 410,708,406,779,693 SHIB from the overall circulating supply have been burned, according to the Shibburn website.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Bitcoin-Vs-Fed Statement

Exciting new ERC-404 NFTs coming

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has posted a tweet about the upcoming release of the new SHE-boshis NFT collection made on the new Ethereum-based 404-ERC standard. Sheboshis were announced prior to Valentine’s Day, and this collection is dedicated to women to praise them and establish a strong future for NFTs.

Once launched, Sheboshis will be tradable on Uniswap and ShibaSwap. There is a plan to bridge them to Shibarium in the future. Lucie likened 404-ERC NFTs to Bitcoin Ordinals in their early days. Lucie stated that with ERC-404 NFTs the value is tied to tokens in real-time mode, which can be monitored by charts. Even though gas fees are bigger here, this also means “bigger investments, leading to more significant market movements.”

Lucie added that ERC-404 turns NFTs into something more than just digital art by adding value and “breaking the mold.” She reminded the community that Sheboshis have not been minted yet, thus warning the army about possible scam schemes.

#Shiba Inu #Token Burn #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image SHIB Team Plans to Burn BONE and All Other Top Shibarium Tokens: Details
2024/02/17 20:02
SHIB Team Plans to Burn BONE and All Other Top Shibarium Tokens: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle
2024/02/17 20:02
Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Chainlink (LINK) Might Be Set for Parabolic Growth on Epic Whale Push
2024/02/17 20:02
Chainlink (LINK) Might Be Set for Parabolic Growth on Epic Whale Push
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week
SHIB Team Plans to Burn BONE and All Other Top Shibarium Tokens: Details
Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle
Show all