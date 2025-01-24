Advertisement
    Here's What Happens If Bitcoin Falls Under $100,000, Mike McGlone Warns

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg’s chief expert in commodities makes a crucial warning as to what consequences for other markets it would have
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 13:55
    Here's What Happens If Bitcoin Falls Under $100,000, Mike McGlone Warns
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Mike McGlone, chief commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has published several tweets, stating that it is vitally important for the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin to stay above the $100,000 level.

    At the same time, he expressed a take that the BTC price is likely to keep ascending this year. McGlone also warned how financial markets might react should Bitcoin decline below the $100,000 level.

    "Crypto prices have to continue rising"

    McGlone’s tweet states that the main driver of the recent Bitcoin price pump has been Trump’s November election victory. He said that while before it happened the crypto community hoped that the BTC price would go up, now this attitude has changed to "price must go higher or else." This needs to happen, he stated, so that Bitcoin avoids “signalling a bubble peak and risk asset headwinds.” 

    The Bloomberg Intelligence expert believes that the Bitcoin price is likely to continue surging this year. If the opposite scenario takes place, he said, the stock market may also see a downturn, since BTC and stocks are closely interconnected, according to McGlone.

    A Bitcoin decline below $100,000 might trigger “deflationary pressures and lower bond yields.” In this case, the Bloomberg strategist added, investors may turn their attention to gold as the traditional store of value and hedge against falling markets.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
