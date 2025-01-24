Next Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support You Shouldn't Miss

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Due to its inability to sustain the previous price momentum, Shiba Inu may soon test its critical support level at $0.000019, according to the current price action. This level is critical to the future price trajectory of SHIB because it matches its October 2024 lows. Shiba Inu's trading below important exponential moving averages such as the 200 EMA indicates a lackluster bull market.

The lack of notable volatility and volume has been a persistent problem, discouraging investors looking for quick price movement even in the face of sporadic attempts to recover higher levels. SHIB is therefore still in a vulnerable position as it gets closer to this significant support. A possible recovery may be indicated if SHIB is able to locate support at $0.000019 and bounce higher. Buying would probably resume if there was a reversal at this level, with the goal of reaching important resistance levels at $0.000022 and $0.000025.

This situation might restore faith in SHIB's capacity to hold onto important support, which could result in a brief rally. SHIB would require more trading volume and rekindled interest from institutional and retail investors for this to happen. The performance of Bitcoin and other general market factors would also influence whether SHIB gains enough traction to support a recovery.

Shiba Inu may experience a deeper sell-off and push the asset to new lows if it is unable to maintain the $0.000019 support. A decline toward levels not seen since the summer of 2024, such as $0.000015 or even $0.000013, could result from a breach of this level. Investor confidence would be further damaged by such a decline, making it more difficult for SHIB to pick up steam.

Given the stronger performance of rivals in the meme coin space, this bearish outcome would put the asset under a lot of strain. Furthermore, the decline may be made worse by the absence of the excitement and volatility that formerly propelled SHIB.