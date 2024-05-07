Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Activity Skyrockets 382% in Quest for 45 Trillion SHIB Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This surge coincides with determined effort by bulls to uphold critical 45 trillion SHIB range
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 13:56
    Shiba Inu Activity Skyrockets 382% in Quest for 45 Trillion SHIB Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an astounding surge in whale activity, recording 382.88% in large transaction volume.

    Advertisement

    Within the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume climbed from 507.81 billion SHIB to 2.54 trillion SHIB, per data from on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock.

    The volume of large transactions valued at $100,000 or more has skyrocketed 382.88% accordingly, totaling $60.56 million. 

    This surge coincides with a determined effort by bullish traders to uphold a critical 45 trillion SHIB range, reflecting the intense battle unfolding between bullish and bearish forces for the Shiba Inu price. 

    IntoTheBlock
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 45.78 trillion SHIB were bought by 50,590 addresses at SHIB's current trading price range between $0.000023 and $0.000025 at an average price of $0.000024. 

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was teetering closer to the lower end of the range, down 5% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002363. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? 110 Trillion SHIB Holds Key to 100% Price Jump

    As the battle between bulls and bears intensifies, the significance of Shiba Inu's current trading price range cannot be overstated. Its successful defense might trigger renewed bullish momentum, potentially propelling Shiba Inu to new highs. 

    Conversely, a breach of this support at this range could invite further selling pressure, testing the resolve of bullish traders and signaling a shift in market sentiment.

    Against the backdrop of a bullish defense of the critical 45 trillion SHIB range, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown between bulls and bears, with the SHIB community bracing for the outcome. 

    If bulls prevail, SHIB might confront its next resistance in the $0.000025 to $0.000030 region; if bears succeed in pulling the SHIB price lower, support is envisaged in the $0.000019 and $0.000023 range. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Robinhood CEO Breaks Silence Amid SEC Drama
    2024/05/07 13:51
    Robinhood CEO Breaks Silence Amid SEC Drama
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Over $53 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shifts Hands: Details
    2024/05/07 13:51
    Over $53 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shifts Hands: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Open Interest Down 7%, When Rebound?
    2024/05/07 13:51
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Open Interest Down 7%, When Rebound?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches OMNIA Protocol to Enhance and Secure Web3 for DeFi Users via DePIN and MEV
    SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub
    SuperAI, Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Activity Skyrockets 382% in Quest for 45 Trillion SHIB Level
    Robinhood CEO Breaks Silence Amid SEC Drama
    Over $53 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shifts Hands: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD