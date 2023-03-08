Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Rejoice: Shibarium Public Beta Launches This Week

Wed, 03/08/2023 - 05:57
Alex Dovbnya
The long-awaited Shibarium public beta will finally launch this week, providing Shiba Inu enthusiasts with faster, cheaper transactions, greater scalability, and enhanced security
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Rejoice: Shibarium Public Beta Launches This Week
Shiba Inu enthusiasts are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Shibarium public beta is set to launch this week.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the official Shib account, which urged its followers to stay tuned for more details on how to access the beta website.

The public beta is a significant milestone for the Shibarium project, which is spearheaded by lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer Shytoshi Kusama.

The platform aims to be a Layer-2 solution that will provide a range of benefits to the SHIB community, including faster and cheaper transactions, greater scalability, and enhanced security.

The launch of the public beta comes after months of development and testing by the Shibarium team, who have been working tirelessly to ensure that the platform is ready for public use.

During the beta phase, users will be able to test out the platform's various features and provide feedback to the team on any issues they encounter.

It's worth noting that the beta version of Shibarium will be for testing purposes only, and users should not use it for any commercial transactions. The team has also warned users to be wary of scammers who may try to take advantage of the launch of the public beta.

The news of the public beta launch has been met with excitement by the SHIB community, who see it as a significant step forward for the project. The launch of Shibarium is expected to drive greater adoption of SHIB and help cement its position as a leading cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, the top developer of Shiba Inu recently debuted a new Shibarium-related website and intake system. The purpose of the registration mechanism is to support individuals who wish to contribute to the project and to help the developer team identify and pair the best projects with suitable assistance.

