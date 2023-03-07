Shiba Inu (SHIB) Creator Name Revealed Thanks to OpenSea

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 10:51
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Could Ryoshi be tied to Alameda and FTX exchange?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Creator Name Revealed Thanks to OpenSea
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The creator of the meme coin Shiba Inu, which has seen massive popularity and attention in the crypto world, has remained anonymous since its creation. However, recent findings by Coinbase directors have shed some light on the identity of the creator, known as Ryoshi. The director discovered an OpenSea account associated with Kusama's address that had an interesting name, "Alameda," which could be linked to the SHIB founder. However, the director did not reveal the true identity of Ryoshi.

Interestingly, the OpenSea account was linked to a Bitkub deposit address where the SHIB founder deposited funds twice in 2020 and 2021. This information allowed the director to link the anonymous founder to their own profile with the "Alameda" nametag. However, the reason why the SHIB founder would take Alameda's OpenSea handle in 2020 remains unclear. It may simply be a case of the founder "squatting for memes."

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Counterpart SHIKOKU Plunges 96% as Vitalik Buterin Sells 5 Trillion SHIK

Furthermore, recent news from the Coinbase directors revealed that the largest Shiba Inu farmer unstaked $107 million of SHIB on Oct. 27, 2021, and sent it to FTX, Huobi, Binance and OKX. This coincided with the expansion of SHIB perps by FTX, which had close ties to Alameda. As a result, the price of SHIB immediately began to plummet, never to recover.

While the identity of Ryoshi remains a mystery, recent findings have sparked curiosity and speculation within the crypto community. The rise of meme coins like Shiba Inu has launched a new trend on the market, where anonymous developers started creating Doge-themed coins and tokens that somehow replicate what Shib has done. However, none of the recently created digital assets replicated the success of Shiba Inu.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 200 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale as Shytoshi Kusama Keeps Focus on Shibarium
03/07/2023 - 10:21
200 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale as Shytoshi Kusama Keeps Focus on Shibarium
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image FTX Sues Grayscale as It Seeks $250 Million in Its Trust: Details
03/07/2023 - 10:01
FTX Sues Grayscale as It Seeks $250 Million in Its Trust: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Community Reacts to Criticism from Charles Hoskinson, Here's What Happened
03/07/2023 - 09:25
Cardano Community Reacts to Criticism from Charles Hoskinson, Here's What Happened
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev