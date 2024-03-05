Shiba Inu Announces Big Debut and Airdrop for SHIB Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu announced the upcoming debut of Shib Name Service (SNS), which is expected today. The long-awaited early access to Shib name tokens has finally arrived, stirring excitement within the Shiba Inu community.

Shiba Inu announced the release of version 1.1 of the Shib Name Service (SNS) in a tweet on March 4. In preparation for the epic event, transfers of current name tokens were suspended for two hours on March 4 to capture a snapshot that will be utilized to airdrop the updated new Shib names in partnership with D3 Inc.

📣 Attention #SHIBARMY



The 1.1 version of our SNS is coming tomorrow 👀



🛑 In the next 2 hours, we'll halt all transfers of current name tokens and after it we’ll take a snapshot that will be used to airdrop the replaced new *Shib names in collaboration with @D3inc 🪂



🔄 Stay… — Shib (@Shibtoken) March 4, 2024

The D3 Shib Names smart contract on Shibarium was deployed last week, and the existing SNS smart contract was frozen to be able to capture a snapshot of users, following which their upgraded D3 Shib Names would be sent to their wallets.

Current Shib Name Service (SNS) holders will be among the first to receive their "upgraded" shib names, giving them priority access before the gates open to the public.

Shiba Inu announced a partnership with D3 in December for name tokens poised to become future-proof, interoperable digital identities, including a shot at the coveted ".shib" TLD during the forthcoming ICANN application window.

Shib name tokens represent a user's single address for everything on Web3. They are a multi-chain, cross-platform identity that allows users to eliminate complex wallet addresses, unify the Web3 experience and manage Web3 infrastructure.

As Web3 gains traction, integration with existing DNS infrastructure is critical to its success. D3 is setting up interoperability between legacy internet and Web3 infrastructure, with a focus on the critical role of DNS in the future of the internet.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached 27-month highs of $0.0000456 in today's trading, becoming the market's 10th-largest cryptocurrency asset. SHIB is up 53.47% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.000040 as of writing time.

Shiba Inu's market capitalization topped $23 billion, moving closer to the largest dog-themed cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), which is presently ranked ninth.