Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu has entered correction mode despite most recent recovery
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has once again entered a correction phase, dipping below the 26-day EMA and moving toward the next major support level. This bearish signal has pushed SHIB toward its next support level near $0.00002. The asset's recent movements can be significantly attributed to the almost nonexistent trading volume, explaining the current stagnancy in its market value.

    Advertisement

    The subdued activity surrounding SHIB reflects that the token is not in high demand at the moment. This lack of interest is a continuation of a recent downtrend on the market and plummeting risk demand.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The industry is still reeling from unmet expectations post-Bitcoin halving, a period that should have sparked bullish sentiment. However, the anticipated rally across major crypto assets has not materialized, leading to a risk-off approach among investors. As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin struggle to regain their highs, altcoins, including SHIB, are also feeling the pressure.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops Robinhood's Rankings

    This recent price correction in SHIB's value may not be an isolated event but a segment of an extensive trend where risk appetite is low. The muted response from buyers post-halving suggests that confidence in the market is not as strong as expected, causing many to steer clear of more speculative assets like Shiba Inu.

    Looking ahead, the key for SHIB will be whether it can maintain psychological and technical support around $0.00002. If it breaks below this level, it could lead to further declines as it searches for new support. If SHIB manages to stabilize or even rally from this point, it could renew interest among traders looking for an additional risk exposure. Holders need to brace themselves for more volatility with SHIB and the market in general.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025
    2024/04/29 08:33
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight
    2024/04/29 08:33
    Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum Sees Bearish Divergence
    2024/04/29 08:33
    Ethereum Sees Bearish Divergence
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Correction Starts Again: What's Next?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Run Till 2025
    Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD