Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Wants Shytoshi Kusama to Remain at Helm

Shytoshi Kusama claims that the Shiba Inu community will remain “united” in light of the recent drama

According to a recent poll conducted within the Shiba Inu community, most of its members continue to support lead developer Shytoshi Kusama despite the recent shake-up within the project’s inner circle.

Over the past few days, the community has been abuzz with speculation about an increasingly bitter feud between Kusama and SHIB Defense Team co-lead Trophias.

In a message shared on Discord, Trophias accused Shytoshi of taking over the Shiba Inu ecosystem with “a hostile takeover” and destroying Shiba Inu’s decentralization by dissolving the so-called “breeds.”

Kusama allegedly fired many prominent personalities within the community, including SHIBQueenie. “Everyone's replaceable. It's all going ahead, don't worry,” Queenie wrote on Twitter after announcing her departure with a cryptic art piece.

Ads Ads

Breeds represented a team of people who were supposed to support the developers within the community in growing the ecosystem.

After cutting them off the Shibarium channel, Kusama faced plenty of criticism within the community. Some community members accused the lead developer of having “a megalomaniac personality.”

It seems that the team is still on track to launch Shibarium, a hotly-anticipated layer-2 solution, in spite of this infighting.

In a message posted on Telegram, Kusama explained that he’s currently working with multiple teams. “If I only work with one there is a point of weakness. What happens if a designer decides they've made enough not to design? Or Defense decides to take offense? I have to plan for all possibilities. This isn't always taken with a smile,” he wrote.