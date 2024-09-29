    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,094% Amid SHIB's Explosive Week

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu volume, circulation and whale transactions also soared alongside rise in SHIB prices and social dominance
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,094% Amid SHIB's Explosive Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen its burn rate skyrocket by 5,094% over a positive week for the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

    According to a recent Shibburn hourly update, 2,019,681,290 SHIB have been burned in the last seven days, representing a 5,094.07% increase in the weekly burn rate. The increase in the weekly SHIB burn rate coincides with a strong upward trend in SHIB’s price over the past week.

    Shiba Inu is up 37% over the last seven days as SHIB's price surpassed crucial resistance levels. Shiba Inu saw a strong price surge after it surpassed the $0.000016 level, climbing for four days in a row. The rally culminated at highs of $0.00002169 on Sept. 27 before encountering resistance.

    SHIB’s recent price rally has brought renewed attention to the crypto asset, on-chain analytics platform Santiment in a recent tweet noted that discussions around SHIB and associated projects like Shibarium had soared.

    Shiba Inu is currently experiencing profit-taking, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001948. The daily burn rate is likewise down 98.03% with only 2,050,516 SHIB burned within the last 24 hours.

    Shibarium fiat on-ramps and what's next for SHIB ecosystem

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie discussed Shibarium fiat on-ramps and what's next for the SHIB ecosystem.

    According to Lucie, Shiba Inu took a huge step forward by introducing fiat on-ramps to Shibarium, which simplified entry into the DeFi space. These on-ramps allow users to buy Bone or USDC directly with traditional currency, removing the complexity of navigating blockchain processes.

    Looking forward, Lucie hinted that SHIB developers are exploring zkKYC, a privacy-focused method for verifying users without compromising personal data. Additionally, there are plans to introduce fiat top-ups, making it even easier for users to fund their wallets with traditional methods.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

