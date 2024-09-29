Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,094% Amid SHIB's Explosive Week

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen its burn rate skyrocket by 5,094% over a positive week for the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

According to a recent Shibburn hourly update, 2,019,681,290 SHIB have been burned in the last seven days, representing a 5,094.07% increase in the weekly burn rate. The increase in the weekly SHIB burn rate coincides with a strong upward trend in SHIB’s price over the past week.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001989 (1hr -0.75% ▼ | 24hr -4.14% ▼ )

Market Cap: $11,717,584,468 (-4.36% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,269,169,601,825



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 2,050,516 (-98.03% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 2,019,681,290 (5094.07% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 29, 2024

Shiba Inu is up 37% over the last seven days as SHIB's price surpassed crucial resistance levels. Shiba Inu saw a strong price surge after it surpassed the $0.000016 level, climbing for four days in a row. The rally culminated at highs of $0.00002169 on Sept. 27 before encountering resistance.

SHIB’s recent price rally has brought renewed attention to the crypto asset, on-chain analytics platform Santiment in a recent tweet noted that discussions around SHIB and associated projects like Shibarium had soared.

Shiba Inu volume, circulation and whale transactions reached 10-week highs, coinciding with a rise in SHIB prices and social dominance.

Shiba Inu is currently experiencing profit-taking, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001948. The daily burn rate is likewise down 98.03% with only 2,050,516 SHIB burned within the last 24 hours.

Shibarium fiat on-ramps and what's next for SHIB ecosystem

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie discussed Shibarium fiat on-ramps and what's next for the SHIB ecosystem.

According to Lucie, Shiba Inu took a huge step forward by introducing fiat on-ramps to Shibarium, which simplified entry into the DeFi space. These on-ramps allow users to buy Bone or USDC directly with traditional currency, removing the complexity of navigating blockchain processes.

Looking forward, Lucie hinted that SHIB developers are exploring zkKYC, a privacy-focused method for verifying users without compromising personal data. Additionally, there are plans to introduce fiat top-ups, making it even easier for users to fund their wallets with traditional methods.