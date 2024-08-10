    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 4,411%, Here's Price Reaction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu torched 114.6 million tokens in one week
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 14:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 4,411%, Here's Price Reaction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), a dog-themed meme coin, has employed its internal deflationary regulation mechanism, burn. In the past 24 hours, the burn rate has soared to an astronomical 4,411.52% with millions of tokens burned.

    Advertisement

    SHIB's burn rate and price reaction

    A total of 1,110,602 tokens were sent to dead wallets, according to Shibburn in its update on X. According to Shibburn’s hourly rate update, the precise total tokens that have been incinerated in the last seven days stands at 114,618,006.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Sat, 08/10/2024 - 09:47
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This represents a 418.9% increase in the number of tokens that have been removed from circulation and can no longer be spent.

    The burn rate has always been Shiba Inu’s supply control mechanism in an attempt to stabilize prices and possibly force a price rebound. The move has worked as Shiba Inu, at the time of writing, has recorded a 0.24% rise in price and now trades for $0.00001411, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Although Shiba Inu’s downward trend has been halted by the move, the price of SHIB remains lower than the $0.00001427 it traded for on Friday. However, investors in Shiba Inu are relieved that the price plunge has been arrested.

    Challenges ahead for SHIB's price stability

    Usually, the overall objective of the burn mechanism has always been to reduce the total number of tokens in circulation with hopes that it would cause an increase in value of the meme coin. The recent 4,411% burn rate has yielded results, though slightly.

    Related
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 16:21
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The SHIB community may have to think outside the box for more consistent price stability. Notably, ever since its crash in June, market analysts say the asset only regained a few points before slipping downward again.

    Several of SHIB’s on-chain indicators reveal a bearish trend, and market observers have attributed this to be the reason Shiba Inu has not recorded stability nor attempted to reach for the $0.000015 level.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 14:27
    New Hope for Ethereum as ETH Price Shows Bullish Signs
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 10, 2024 - 14:11
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warden Protocol's Latest Innovations: YieldWard and SpaceWard Updates
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 4,411%, Here's Price Reaction
    New Hope for Ethereum as ETH Price Shows Bullish Signs
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD