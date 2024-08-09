    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical State? All Indicators Are Bearish

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu facing some major issues as asset regains only few points since crash
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 10:31
    
    With several on-chain indicators indicating a bearish trend that could be problematic for the meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency is currently in a risky position. SHIB has had difficulty gaining any appreciable upward momentum even after attempts to stabilize and rebound around the $0.000014 mark.

    An in-depth examination of the on-chain data presents a dismal picture for SHIB. The first is that at the current price, a startlingly small portion of SHIB holders are profitable. There is no doubt that many investors are suffering losses with 52% of holders presently out of the money. Due to investors' potential desire to reduce their losses, this lack of profitability among holders frequently increases selling pressure and drives the price lower.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Furthermore, with a minor decrease of 0.21%, the net network growth is displaying a bearish signal. This suggests a stalling out or slowing down of new users joining the SHIB ecosystem, which might impede any prospective rebound. The price of the token is further pressured downward when the user base declines because there is usually less demand for the token and fewer transactions.

    Another important metric, "large transactions," is down 4.95%. It is quite often used as a barometer of whale activity, and it currently suggests that whales are not around. It implies that major investors are either pulling out of or cutting back on their exposure to SHIB.

    Last but not least, with four of the five major indicators in the red, the general sentiment on SHIB is largely negative. The overall market sentiment and on-chain activity, which both indicate that Shiba Inu will continue to face difficulties, are reflected in this pessimistic outlook.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

