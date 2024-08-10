    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead has stressed the superiority of SHIB and products based on it over Dogecoin
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 9:47
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Contents
    Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has addressed the SHIB community to support it, underscoring SHIB’s superiority over the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

    The mysterious SHIB lead has published a tweet in which he mentions the Shiba Eternity game and “Dogecoin gaming.”

    Shytoshi Kusama's SHIB vs DOGE tweet

    Kusama published a post, commenting on a tweet issued by the @MyDogeCEO, founder and CEO of the popular MyDoge wallet. The DOGE wallet’s boss shared a short video from a video game with Shiba Inu dog characters bowing to a statue of another, superior Shiba Inu character.

    “Gaming on Dogecoin is coming,” the tweet says. Shytoshi Kusama reacted to that, referring to the SHIB-based game Shiba Eternity. He wrote: “**Laughs in Shiba Eternity**.” No details have been provided by @MyDogeCEO as to what he meant by “gaming on Dogecoin” so far or what game the video came from.

    In his interviews over the past couple of years, Kusama several times emphasized that he believes that SHIB will eventually eclipse Dogecoin.

    Shiba Eternity Web3 upgrade coming soon

    Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, well known to the community as Lucie, recently published a tweet about the approaching transition of the Shiba Eternity game from Web2 to Web3. She announced that players will get a chance to receive a “welcome pack loaded with in-game rewards.”

    Lucie provided a breakdown of rewards for those who will start (or continue) playing Shiba Eternity after the upgrade, mentioning various tokens and bonuses. However, she stated that basic Web2 Shiba Eternity accounts will not be eligible for these rewards.

    Kusama's bullish tweet on Vitalik Buterin situation

    Earlier this week, Shytoshi Kusama commented positively on the news about the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin getting into a new relationship. Photos of Vitalik and his new girlfriend have been circulating the crypto X for a couple of weeks now.

    The Ethereum community believes this to be bullish, since last year when Vitalik broke up with his previous girlfriend in April, the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum took a deep plunge.

    Shytoshi Kusama commented on that photo, saying that it is “bullish and cute.”

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin
