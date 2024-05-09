Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Secures Elite Status in Market Rankings Among Meme Coins

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu is second-largest holding in index
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 13:08
    Shiba Inu Secures Elite Status in Market Rankings Among Meme Coins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In an extraordinary display of market momentum, Shiba Inu has clinched the second spot in VanEck's MarketVector's Meme Coin Index. This achievement is a big milestone for Shiba Inu, which continues to attract the attention of the cryptocurrency community.

    Advertisement

    MarketVecto, a VanEck subsidiary, has joined the meme coin bandwagon, launching a new index focused on the hugely popular token category. The meme coin index, which trades under the ticker MEMECOIN, tracks the top six meme tokens. 

    Shiba Inu is the second-largest holding in the index, with a weight of 28.34%. Other names include Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki Inu (FLOKI) and BONK.

    The Meme Coin Index has returned 137.96% in gains this year, demonstrating the impressive growth of meme currencies, with Shiba Inu standing out. This index is now the top performer on MarketVector. 

    Shiba Inu market performance

    Shiba Inu saw an impressive surge earlier in the year, rising about 300% to highs of $0.000045 on March 5. Shiba Inu briefly entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization before slipping to 11th place with a current market capitalization of $13.18 billion. 

    Following its meteoric rise, Shiba Inu encountered profit-taking, giving up some of its gains, but it is still up 155% on a one-year basis, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu to Erase Zero? 110 Trillion SHIB Holds Key to 100% Price Jump

    The 155% increase in SHIB's value can be attributed to several factors. Technical analysts refer to SHIB's continued strong support levels, which were points of resistance in early 2023. This tenacity in maintaining critical support levels signals strong market sentiment and room for additional growth. 

    While Bitcoin has also seen a substantial increase, up 120% yearly, SHIB's 155% gains are particularly notable. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000224, reflecting the overall lackluster activity on the crypto market.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Two Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicators Flash 'Bullish'
    2024/05/09 13:03
    Two Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicators Flash 'Bullish'
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Shares Key Bitcoin Revelation Amid Crucial Warning
    2024/05/09 13:03
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Shares Key Bitcoin Revelation Amid Crucial Warning
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 357.3 Billion PEPE Purchased on Binance After Major Meme Coin Development
    2024/05/09 13:03
    357.3 Billion PEPE Purchased on Binance After Major Meme Coin Development
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AIGOLD Goes Live, Introducing the First Gold Backed Crypto Project
    LBank Labs Champions Next-Gen Financial Innovation with Investment in Usual Labs
    wDubai’s W3WC Event: Where Web3 Visionaries Converge and Triumph
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Secures Elite Status in Market Rankings Among Meme Coins
    Two Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicators Flash 'Bullish'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Shares Key Bitcoin Revelation Amid Crucial Warning
    Show all