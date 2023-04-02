Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Out From Triangle, Here's Next Target

Sun, 04/02/2023 - 09:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Unexpectedly, Shiba Inu successfully breaks out from symmetrical triangle, which might put it to new local highs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently successfully broken through the local resistance level that was marked by the upper border of a symmetrical triangle we previously discussed on U.Today. This development signals a potential bullish trend for the meme-based cryptocurrency, which has gained 9.6% in value over the last three days and reached the 200-day moving average.

In technical analysis, symmetrical triangles play a crucial role as they signify a period of consolidation, where the price moves within converging trendlines that represent the support and resistance levels.

Shiba Inu chart
Source: TradingView

These patterns typically occur when the market is undecided, and the buying and selling pressures are evenly balanced. As the apex of the triangle approaches, the price action becomes increasingly compressed, leading to a significant breakout in either an upward or downward direction.

In the case of Shiba Inu, the breakout occurred on the upside, suggesting a bullish trend. The successful breach of the upper border of the symmetrical triangle indicates that the buying pressure has overcome the selling pressure, providing a potential entry point for investors who believe in the token's growth potential. However, it is essential to keep in mind that while the breakout seems promising, there is always a possibility of a false breakout, which could lead to a quick reversal.

The recent price performance of SHIB can be attributed to a combination of factors, including positive market sentiment, increased adoption and strong community support. As the token continues to gain traction, it will be crucial for the development team and the community to capitalize on this momentum and work toward building a sustainable ecosystem for the project.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

