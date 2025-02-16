Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Team Announces Key Rule for New Crypto Era

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 13:53
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Announces Key Rule for New Crypto Era
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the nascent and evolving crypto space, a prominent Shiba Inu team member has laid out a guiding principle aimed at safeguarding investors from potential pitfalls.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie highlighted what she calls the "first rule in the new crypto world." Lucie wrote: "Rule 1 in the new crypto world: Avoid anything heavily pushed by influencers, governments, or exchanges. Only risk what you are already mentally prepared to lose."

    This cautionary approach highlights the risks associated with hype-driven investments and external influences. The SHIB team often stresses the importance of personal research and informed decision-making before taking any action. Along similar lines, Lucie urges the crypto community not to base their investment decisions on promotional tactics.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Offline: Details
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 10:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Offline: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao issued a similar warning in a recent X post, urging crypto market participants to stay vigilant.

    In his tweet, CZ urged the crypto community to be cautious, particularly on new tokens. He further outlined key points for navigating the crypto space while highlighting the importance of due diligence. "Token economics and unlocking schedules matter significantly. A lot of research has to be done beforehand," CZ wrote.

    Crypto participants urged to take caution

    As cryptocurrencies gain acceptance and popularity, scammers or bad actors are also seeking new means to dupe unsuspecting individuals, especially newcomers, of their funds.

    Related
    Crucial Alert Issued to New Shiba Inu Holders; Here's Why
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 13:00
    Crucial Alert Issued to New Shiba Inu Holders; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Shiba Inu team continues to educate and alert the crypto community in this regard, emphasizing the importance of caution and due diligence.

    Recently, the Shiba Inu team alerted the crypto community on scammers trying to exploit inexperienced holders by misleading them with fake contract addresses. In another instance, susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, reported it had received reports of fake websites impersonating SHIB and designed to steal users' funds.

    Amid all this, crypto market participants are urged to verify all information from official sources and never to share their private keys or recovery phrases with anyone.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 13:31
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 12:43
    XRP Draws Super Bullish Pattern: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Team Announces Key Rule for New Crypto Era
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Draws Super Bullish Pattern: Possible Scenarios
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD