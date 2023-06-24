Two Ripple Clients Launch Payment Tool for Indian Expats in Bahrain

Sat, 06/24/2023 - 18:09
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ripple and XRPL community enthusiast shared details of another cross-border remittances instrument launched by Ripple partners
Two Ripple Clients Launch Payment Tool for Indian Expats in Bahrain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

With the new tooling, Indian expats in Bahrain will be able to pay their domestic utility bills in a streamlined manner. The services will be available in both a web interface and mobile applications.

Ripple users launch payment tool for Indian expats, community activist says

As noticed by WrathofKahneman, a pseudonymous community enthusiast of Ripple and XRP, two users of Ripple fintech decacorn rolled out a cross-border digital payment solution for Indian citizens staying in Bahrain.

NPCI Bharat BillPay in collaboration with Ripple clients Federal Bank and Lulu Exchange announced the official mainnet launch of a cross-border inward payment bill service.

This launch is designed to allow non-residents of Bahrain to leverage digital payment services for payments in India. Previously, they had to rely on conventional payment methods.

Shalini Warrier, executive director of Federal Bank, is excited by the role and mission of the new service:

We believe this direct bill payment facility will delight the beneficiaries as it enables a convenient, secure, and seamless bill payment experience

Payments with the new service can be made either in offices of LuLu Exchange or through its application for smartphone devices.

Here's why Ripple MAS approval is big deal

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of BharatPay is sure that the new product will be a breakthrough in terms of functionality and user experience for customers of all generations:

With the launch of this service, we aim to provide the convenience and ease of paying bills through our BBPS platform to non-resident Indians

As covered by U.Today previously, on June 22, 2023, Ripple accomplished a major milestone in its progress in Asia. It secured in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Related
Ripple Makes Progress in Singapore

With this approval, it can deliver a wide range of services in Singapore to private and corporate customers.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image ERC 6551 Ethereum Standard Changes Game in Ethereum NFTs: Guide
06/24/2023 - 18:00
ERC 6551 Ethereum Standard Changes Game in Ethereum NFTs: Guide
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Should Only Be Tracked on These Exchanges, CryptoQuant CEO Says
06/24/2023 - 17:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Should Only Be Tracked on These Exchanges, CryptoQuant CEO Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Trading Hub Prospects in Hong Kong Indicated by Local Regulator
06/24/2023 - 17:08
Crypto Trading Hub Prospects in Hong Kong Indicated by Local Regulator
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov