Two Ripple Clients Launch Payment Tool for Indian Expats in Bahrain

Ripple and XRPL community enthusiast shared details of another cross-border remittances instrument launched by Ripple partners

With the new tooling, Indian expats in Bahrain will be able to pay their domestic utility bills in a streamlined manner. The services will be available in both a web interface and mobile applications.

As noticed by WrathofKahneman, a pseudonymous community enthusiast of Ripple and XRP, two users of Ripple fintech decacorn rolled out a cross-border digital payment solution for Indian citizens staying in Bahrain.

NPCI Bharat BillPay, with Federal Bank & Lulu Exchange, both #Ripple users, has launched xborder inward bill payments for Indian expats in Bahrain. It will allow payment through Bharat Bill Payment system through Lulu Exchange and their app, LuLu Money.https://t.co/vWkW6vxJbZ — WrathofKahneman 🪝 (@WKahneman) June 23, 2023

NPCI Bharat BillPay in collaboration with Ripple clients Federal Bank and Lulu Exchange announced the official mainnet launch of a cross-border inward payment bill service.

This launch is designed to allow non-residents of Bahrain to leverage digital payment services for payments in India. Previously, they had to rely on conventional payment methods.

Shalini Warrier, executive director of Federal Bank, is excited by the role and mission of the new service:

We believe this direct bill payment facility will delight the beneficiaries as it enables a convenient, secure, and seamless bill payment experience

Payments with the new service can be made either in offices of LuLu Exchange or through its application for smartphone devices.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of BharatPay is sure that the new product will be a breakthrough in terms of functionality and user experience for customers of all generations:

With the launch of this service, we aim to provide the convenience and ease of paying bills through our BBPS platform to non-resident Indians

As covered by U.Today previously, on June 22, 2023, Ripple accomplished a major milestone in its progress in Asia. It secured in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

With this approval, it can deliver a wide range of services in Singapore to private and corporate customers.