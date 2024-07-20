    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu lead issues crucial message for Shiba Inu community
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community
    Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has shared an important message with the SHIB community. This message comes as cybersecurity company CrowdStrike experienced a major disruption due to a software upgrade issue.

    A fault with an update issued by CrowdStrike led to a cascade effect among global IT systems on Friday, with industries ranging from banking to aviation experiencing outages.

    CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity provider that develops software to help companies detect and block hacks. Many of the world's Fortune 500 firms rely on it, including large global banks, healthcare providers and energy companies.

    The recent incident, which disrupted IT systems globally, exposed the risks of centralized systems as well as the potential for decentralized solutions.

    Shytoshi Kusama's message

    In a screenshot posted via his official X handle, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama wrote:

    "As the world limps towards the weekend crippled by one simple update, it becomes glaringly obvious that a new worldwide operating system is needed. One that isn't reliant on a central authority, but one that is decentralized and powered by web3 technologies that at its core, are designed for days just like this.

    This is why we have been speaking to people about "treating themselves" on this worldwide tour that as of now has now gained hundreds of millions of views on platforms like Instagram. This tour isn't about a token, it's about moving from an outdated Web2 mentality (And software) to treating your customers, stakeholders, and yourselves (if you are not a business) to a higher level of engagement, security, and innovation.

    Luckily for the innovators, and the world at large, during the bear market, our large decentralized community of builders and believers has been working on systems for just this occasion. As the inevitable toll of a global outage of critical infrastructure is tallied in a loss of funds and lives, we will lead the conversation of exactly why web3 is the future and the Shiba Inu ecosystem is the operating system of that future."

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

