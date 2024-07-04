Shiba Inu Lead Surprises SHIB Community With First-Ever Meet and Greet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an unexpected and thrilling announcement, Shiba Inu's pseudonymous lead, Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to X (Twitter) to announce its first-ever meet and greet event, stirring excitement within the SHIB community. The event is set to take place at the IVS Official Shiba Inu booth in Kyoto, marking a significant moment for the community.

Kusama broke the news in a tweet, writing: "See you tomorrow at around noon in the IVS Official Shiba Inu booth for my first ever meet and greet. I'm excited to meet you all in Kyoto." This message quickly resonated with the SHIB community, eliciting a wave of reactions ranging from surprise to eager anticipation.

The community's response was instantaneous, with one member expressing their astonishment and curiosity, "Is this like see you in person? Booth G24 will be a busy one." This sentiment was echoed across the community, as many expressed their eagerness to meet the face behind the "Shytoshi Kusama" name.

The excitement was not just limited to community members. Lucie, a member of the Shiba Inu team, responded to Kusama's tweet with a GIF that perfectly captured the mood – one of sheer excitement and joy. This suggests that this event would not just be a milestone for the community but also a celebration for the team behind Shiba Inu.

Shytoshi Kusama's dream come true

Shytoshi Kusama had previously mentioned his plans for a trip to Japan in an earlier X post. The Shiba Inu lead hailed the visit as a "dream come true," with the goal of meeting with "the brightest minds" in Japan to discuss Shiba Inu's future, the transition from Web2 to Web3 and other related topics.

As the community gears up for this landmark event, the air is thick with anticipation. It will be a chance for SHIB enthusiasts to connect and for the curious to learn. This meet and greet could very well be the start of a new chapter for Shiba Inu, as it continues to carve its niche in the crypto world.