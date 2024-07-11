Major Shiba Inu Update Teased by SHIB Team Member: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, who prefers to be referred to as Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely famous as Twitter) to reveal some details on the major product that will soon be, apparently, rolled out by the SHIB developer team on Shibarium.

Details about SHIB Marketplace from Lucie

In her tweet, Lucie pointed out that the SHIB ecosystem is gradually becoming a hub for innovation “driven by blockchain technology and a dedicated community.”

At the core of this innovation hub, Lucie continues, will be SHIB Marketplace. This decentralized platform is being created with the goal of “democratizing power among its users rather than centralized corporations.”

The $SHIB Markerplace on #Shibarium



The SHIB marketing lead then shared the list of key features and core components of the new SHIB product that will be launched on its layer-2 solution. This marketplace will operate using smart contracts to put away any intermediaries and to ensure secure and transparent transactions.

This marketplace will be actively shaped by users who will become not just passive consumers but active participants of it. Shibarium, BONE token and Shiba Inu DOA will be crucial to the ecosystem’s development in the future, Lucie pointed out. However, she provided no even rough dates for SHIB Marketplace's launch.