    Major Shiba Inu Update Teased by SHIB Team Member: Details

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team member spills beans about future Shib Marketplace launch
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 14:27
    The official Shiba Inu marketing lead, who prefers to be referred to as Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely famous as Twitter) to reveal some details on the major product that will soon be, apparently, rolled out by the SHIB developer team on Shibarium.

    Details about SHIB Marketplace from Lucie

    In her tweet, Lucie pointed out that the SHIB ecosystem is gradually becoming a hub for innovation “driven by blockchain technology and a dedicated community.”

    At the core of this innovation hub, Lucie continues, will be SHIB Marketplace. This decentralized platform is being created with the goal of “democratizing power among its users rather than centralized corporations.”

    The SHIB marketing lead then shared the list of key features and core components of the new SHIB product that will be launched on its layer-2 solution. This marketplace will operate using smart contracts to put away any intermediaries and to ensure secure and transparent transactions.

    This marketplace will be actively shaped by users who will become not just passive consumers but active participants of it. Shibarium, BONE token and Shiba Inu DOA will be crucial to the ecosystem’s development in the future, Lucie pointed out. However, she provided no even rough dates for SHIB Marketplace's launch.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
