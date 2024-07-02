Advertisement
AD

    SHIB vs. DOGE: Shiba Inu Signals 'Extremely Oversold' Against Dogecoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) showing signs of being significantly oversold against Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 13:51
    SHIB vs. DOGE: Shiba Inu Signals 'Extremely Oversold' Against Dogecoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu may soon show outperformance against its key sector rival, Dogecoin. This assessment comes as SHIB's Relative Strength Index (RSI), a measure used to evaluate whether an asset is overbought or oversold, has dropped to 30 on the daily chart against DOGE on Binance. 

    Advertisement

    The last time something like this happened, in late February, the Shiba Inu token was up over 130% against its Dogecoin opponent, and the RSI went well over 84. This in turn created an overbought situation for SHIB against DOGE.

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin

    Moreover, the oversold status of Shiba Inu to Dogecoin and the subsequent growth of the former to the latter often led to an increase in the price of SHIB against the dollar. If we take the same example from the end of February, then the price of Shiba Inu token grew by almost 400%. 

    ""
    Source: TradingView

    Meanwhile, the price of DOGE rose by 150%, which despite the stunning result is still two times worse performance than SHIB.

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 05:14
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Overshadows Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Key Metric
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Now the Shiba Inu token is valued at $0.0000173, or 0.00014 DOGE. Let's see where these numbers will be in a month, if the RSI is right and the SHIB is really oversold against DOGE.

    However, it is important to note that while past performance can provide insights, it does not guarantee future results. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and various factors can influence price movements.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark
    Jul 02, 2024 - 13:45
    Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Message Passed to SHIB Community
    Jul 02, 2024 - 13:45
    Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Message Passed to SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet
    Jul 02, 2024 - 13:45
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lif3.com partners with evmOS to deploy "Lif3 Chain," first Layer-1 solution with curated DeFi contracts
    Solciety’s PolitiFi Meme Coin Presale Raises $600K+ in First Two Weeks
    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB vs. DOGE: Shiba Inu Signals 'Extremely Oversold' Against Dogecoin
    Toncoin (TON) Just Broke $8 Mark
    Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Message Passed to SHIB Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD