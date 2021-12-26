Shiba Inu Is Most Viewed Cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap in 2021

Sun, 12/26/2021 - 10:16
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu was more popular than Bitcoin and Ethereum this year
Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based token that stole the spotlight earlier this year, was the most viewed cryptocurrency on cryptocurrency ranking site CoinMarketCap.

The joke coin, which ended up being the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year, attracted a whopping 188 million views, solidifying its place in the mainstream. It has significantly outperformed Bitcoin (145 million) and rival Dogecoin (107 million). Ethereum and Cardano come in fourth and fifth places with 86 million and 81 million views, respectively.

Over 1.4 million CoinMarketCap users have added Shiba Inu to their watchlist.

CoinMarketCap, which was acquired by crypto giant Binance in April 2020, boasts a staggering 340 million monthly views, according to digital intelligence provider Similarweb.

Ray Dalio Weighs In on Dogecoin and Bitcoin
Shiba Inu has now been listed by virtually all major exchanges, including Coinbase, Bitfinex, Kraken and Gemini. As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp, the number one exchange in Europe, will add support for SHIB in 2022 after postponing the listing due to technical difficulties.

The Dogecoin competitor was among the most traded cryptocurrencies in India, according to data provided by local exchanges.     

Even though SHIB is down 56.57% from its peak, its popularity shows no signs of waning. Over the past 24 hours, it has clocked over $1 billion in trading volume.     

The white-hot ERC-20 token remains the 13th cryptocurrency by market cap, with Polygon (MATIC) coming in a very close 14th place.

In late October, Shiba Inu muscled into the top 10 amid the peak of the mania and then briefly managed to surpass Dogecoin.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

