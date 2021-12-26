Shiba Inu Is Most Viewed Cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap in 2021

Shiba Inu was more popular than Bitcoin and Ethereum this year

Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based token that stole the spotlight earlier this year, was the most viewed cryptocurrency on cryptocurrency ranking site CoinMarketCap.

Regardless of ranking, here's what #CoinMarketCap users ended up viewing the most this year! 🔝 🔥 #CoinMarketCapUnwrapped pic.twitter.com/CDP1ZXv5jI — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 24, 2021

The joke coin, which ended up being the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year, attracted a whopping 188 million views, solidifying its place in the mainstream. It has significantly outperformed Bitcoin (145 million) and rival Dogecoin (107 million). Ethereum and Cardano come in fourth and fifth places with 86 million and 81 million views, respectively.



Over 1.4 million CoinMarketCap users have added Shiba Inu to their watchlist.



CoinMarketCap, which was acquired by crypto giant Binance in April 2020, boasts a staggering 340 million monthly views, according to digital intelligence provider Similarweb.



