Shiba Inu in Spotlight as Shibarium Sets Sights on Major Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a significant step in its evolution from just a meme coin to a full-fledged blockchain ecosystem. According to an update shared with the community, the official Shibarium documentation portal has been upgraded, signaling a new era on the horizon.

Advertisement

Shibarium upgrade: What's new?

Notably, the developer documentation portal is now hosted by docs.shib.io. The switch was implemented using the Mintlify platform, implying that developers will find the ecosystem more user-friendly. Before this update, SHIB’s technical information was scattered across various platforms, including GitHub and chat rooms.

However, this upgrade ensures all developers' needs are now centralized and more accessible. To ensure seamless use, the new hub contains a step-by-step guide on how to run a validator. It also includes instructions on how to bridge crypto assets between different blockchains.

SHIB Updates Developer Hub to Power Its Infrastructure⁰🔗 https://t.co/Hf2iX2Ykme



SHIB has updated its official documentation portal, signaling a clear move toward developer-centric infrastructure. Built on the Mintlify framework, the site consolidates technical resources that… pic.twitter.com/L49hjgtE1H — Shibarium 🍖 | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) July 25, 2025

Shibarium , the layer-2 solution for the ecosystem, will synergize to bridge assets between networks and provide full integration instructions for plugging into ShibaSwap V1 and V2.

Other notable SHIB products include Shib The Metaverse and Shib Name Service. There is also a live status page, on which developers can monitor real-time network and service health, as well as a community project showcase. The function is to highlight what developers build using SHIB infrastructure.

Shiba Inu ecosystem in transition

Interestingly, less than 48 hours ago, Shib.io, the official portal of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, announced a major wallet upgrade . This suggests that the development team behind the dog-themed meme coin has been busy repositioning the ecosystem.