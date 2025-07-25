Advertisement
    Shiba Inu in Spotlight as Shibarium Sets Sights on Major Upgrade

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 15:44
    Shibarium to set new dApp development standard with major infrastructure upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a significant step in its evolution from just a meme coin to a full-fledged blockchain ecosystem. According to an update shared with the community, the official Shibarium documentation portal has been upgraded, signaling a new era on the horizon.

    Shibarium upgrade: What's new?

    Notably, the developer documentation portal is now hosted by docs.shib.io. The switch was implemented using the Mintlify platform, implying that developers will find the ecosystem more user-friendly. Before this update, SHIB’s technical information was scattered across various platforms, including GitHub and chat rooms.

    However, this upgrade ensures all developers' needs are now centralized and more accessible. To ensure seamless use, the new hub contains a step-by-step guide on how to run a validator. It also includes instructions on how to bridge crypto assets between different blockchains.

    Shibarium, the layer-2 solution for the ecosystem, will synergize to bridge assets between networks and provide full integration instructions for plugging into ShibaSwap V1 and V2.

    Other notable SHIB products include Shib The Metaverse and Shib Name Service. There is also a live status page, on which developers can monitor real-time network and service health, as well as a community project showcase. The function is to highlight what developers build using SHIB infrastructure.

    Shiba Inu ecosystem in transition

    Interestingly, less than 48 hours ago, Shib.io, the official portal of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, announced a major wallet upgrade. This suggests that the development team behind the dog-themed meme coin has been busy repositioning the ecosystem.

    Amid this development, Shiba Inu's price outlook on the broader crypto market is down by 3.51%. The meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001341, after initially reaching a peak of $0.00001401. Investors have also pulled back as trading volume has plunged by 31.6% to $323.46 million.

