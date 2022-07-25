Shiba Inu Goes Live on This Decentralized Swap Platform: Details

Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:48
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu was listed alongside other cryptocurrencies
Shiba Inu is now live on Reflex Swap, a decentralized swap platform running on a liquidity-generating protocol that supports staking and farming, Reflex Finance. Shiba Inu was listed alongside other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano, Polkadot, XRP and other assets.

Shiba Inu is currently tradeable on several crypto exchanges as it continues to see a slew of listings. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu made its debut on Philippines-based coins.ph in the past week.

According to the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has seen a positive increase over the past 24 hours. As reported by the Shib Burn Twitter handle about seven hours ago, over 110,289,311 SHIB tokens have been burned and 16 transactions have been made. At the time of publication, the Shib burn rate was showing a rise of 204%, according to the Shibburn website.

Shib Inu's Welly teases "official collaboration"

After announcing its partnership with Shiba Inu, Italian fast-food restaurant Welly underwent a complete rebranding in February. The Shiba Inu-themed burger joint thereafter announced 15% ownership of the company by the Shiba Inu community.

At the start of July, Welly provided updates on Twitter regarding plans for the next store, DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and collaboration with major brands.

It reports ongoing work for the DAO, which could be finished in a month or two. While considering its next move regarding a possible partnership with well-known businesses, it is also currently assessing franchise applications.

In a July 24 tweet, Welly said it has officially started a "collab" with other projects. However, details about the "collab" and the projects were scanty at press time.

