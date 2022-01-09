Shiba Inu Drops Below Dogecoin and AVAX on List of Top Coins and Tokens by Market Capitalization

News
Sun, 01/09/2022 - 16:11
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu loses its place at the top of the market
Shiba Inu Drops Below Dogecoin and AVAX on List of Top Coins and Tokens by Market Capitalization
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The negative sentiment around the Shiba Inu token has been staying strong after the token fails to recover after another price drop. In addition to unpleasant market performance, Shiba Inu has lost its place in the top 10 of large coins and tokens by market capitalization, losing to AVAX, Dogecoin and DOT.

SHIB market cap bleed

During the last month, Shiba Inu's market capitalization has been even more unstable than its price, with a sudden increase at the beginning of December and a strong plunge that began on Dec. 28.

Shiba Inu MarketCap
Source: CoinMarketCap

During SHIB's 1,000% rally, the token's market capitalization reached $50 billion, surpassing industry giants like Solana and entering the top 5 according to CoinMarketCap. But due to high volatility and a large number of short-term traders, the sudden price drop caused panic selling streaks that have pounded the asset's capitalization down to $17 billion.

The unexpected recovery began on Dec. 20, when the meme-token's capitalization quickly increased from $15 to $21 billion in less than 5 days. But due to the absence of buying power from retail traders, the rally could not last long and ended shortly thereafter.

Shiba Inu's market performance

While the asset brings major profits to some holders and investors, in the asset's current state, the majority of traders and investors are losing their money by holding SHIB. The token has lost more than 60% of its value since its all-time high and does not seem to show any signs of a recovery.

Related
Shiba Inu to See Investment from Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion: Details

While whales and large addresses continue to buy the asset, most retail and private traders have exited the asset. The current composition of holders suggests that the assets is mostly being held by mid- and long-term investors, who are usually considered a healthy sign for a token or coin in a long term.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, XRP, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for January 9
01/09/2022 - 16:20
BTC, XRP, AVAX and DOT Price Analysis for January 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum Users Pay Record-Breaking Fees as Coin Loses Almost 20% in Last 4 Days, Here's Why
01/09/2022 - 15:47
Ethereum Users Pay Record-Breaking Fees as Coin Loses Almost 20% in Last 4 Days, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Making Token Unprofitable for Majority of Holders
01/09/2022 - 15:34
Shiba Inu Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Making Token Unprofitable for Majority of Holders
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan