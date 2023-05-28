Shiba Inu Addresses Skyrocket: Ripple Effect on SHIB Price Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu network has witnessed a remarkable increase in activity, resulting in a surge of new SHIB addresses being created. On May 26, a staggering 2,538 fresh addresses emerged, signifying the highest growth in three months, according to renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

What makes this development even more intriguing is the simultaneous rise in activity coinciding with the Shiba Inu token's return to its local low of approximately $0.0000083 per SHIB. Subsequently, the token's value has surged by nearly 7% over the past three days, suggesting a keen interest from buyers as the price reaches this particular range.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The sudden surge in Shiba Inu address creation signifies growing interest and involvement in the cryptocurrency. As more investors create new addresses, the network expands, leading to increased liquidity and market participation. Consequently, this surge in activity is likely to have a significant impact on the overall SHIB market.

It remains to be seen how the Shiba Inu ecosystem will further evolve and whether the increased address growth will have a lasting impact on the token's price. Right now, SHIB's price action obviously depends on general market sentiment, and its own narratives like memes or Shibarium have no impact. The general market is also in a state of limbo with less than four days left until the end of the "sell in May."