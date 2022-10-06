Shiba Eternity Game Criticized by Community, Here's What They Are Really Asking For

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shib community has been sharing its disappointment with the recently released Shiba Eternity game, saying that what they really want is Shibarium.

Shiba Eternity game finally released

Earlier today, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, known as Shytoshi Kusama, announced the global release of the much-awaited SHIB-focused smartphone game called Shiba Eternity.

According to the dev's tweet, this could be the most difficult collectible card game up to the present moment. It boasts 10,000 Shiboshi heroes, 500 collectible cards, 87 card traits and 21 special bark powers. Aside from that, the game offers 21 card keywords and 11 passive powers. Besides, it has rich and deep lore, and "infinite possibilities," as summed up by Kusama.

The game was tested in Vietnam in August and then Australia became the first country where it got to be released first on iOS and then on Android devices.

"Release Shibarium, stop wasting our time"

However, in the comment thread to a new tweet by Shytoshi Kusama, comments from various users began to appear that criticized the game, calling it "child’s play," stating that Shiba investors are all "grown up" and have no time to play "ridiculous card games."

very boring game why don't they make our battle royal/ground concept far behind the theta, axi infinity, shiba enternity like metal slug ps 1 — BABY DOGECOIN INDONESIA (@babydogecoinID) October 6, 2022

It seems from these comments that what the SHIB army is really looking forward to is the Shibarium Layer 2 solution for Shiba Inu.

@ShytoshiKusama release shibarium, stop wasting our time, becoming a childs play, waitied for shibarium for full q3 AND NOthing, plus waiting years, soon everyone get tired and not need shibarium again, release that now or spoil it.

Image via Twitter

No specific data for Shibarium yet

In the meantime, as reported by U.Today previously, the company that has been developing the Layer 2 solution for the Shiba Inu network, Unification, has not named any specific or even approximate dates for the long-expected release.

In early summer, Unification said that Shibarium was to be beta tested in the third quarter of this year. Now that Q4 has kicked off already, the media and SHIB army keep demanding explanations and commented on the release of Shibarium on social media.

Shytoshi Kusama himself has been giving pretty wishy-washy reply to that question, just tweeting, "soon."

As of this writing, the second largest meme token by market capitalization is changing hands at $0.00001146, per figures provided by CoinMarketCap.