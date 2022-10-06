Shiba Eternity Game Criticized by Community, Here's What They Are Really Asking For

Thu, 10/06/2022 - 12:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB army is criticizing Shytoshi Kusama for making a game that is "child's play"
Shiba Eternity Game Criticized by Community, Here's What They Are Really Asking For
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Shib community has been sharing its disappointment with the recently released Shiba Eternity game, saying that what they really want is Shibarium.

Shiba Eternity game finally released

Earlier today, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, known as Shytoshi Kusama, announced the global release of the much-awaited SHIB-focused smartphone game called Shiba Eternity.

According to the dev's tweet, this could be the most difficult collectible card game up to the present moment. It boasts 10,000 Shiboshi heroes, 500 collectible cards, 87 card traits and 21 special bark powers. Aside from that, the game offers 21 card keywords and 11 passive powers. Besides, it has rich and deep lore, and "infinite possibilities," as summed up by Kusama.

The game was tested in Vietnam in August and then Australia became the first country where it got to be released first on iOS and then on Android devices.

"Release Shibarium, stop wasting our time"

However, in the comment thread to a new tweet by Shytoshi Kusama, comments from various users began to appear that criticized the game, calling it "child’s play," stating that Shiba investors are all "grown up" and have no time to play "ridiculous card games."

It seems from these comments that what the SHIB army is really looking forward to is the Shibarium Layer 2 solution for Shiba Inu.

@ShytoshiKusama release shibarium, stop wasting our time, becoming a childs play, waitied for shibarium for full q3 AND NOthing, plus waiting years, soon everyone get tired and not need shibarium again, release that now or spoil it.

SHIBgameslammed_00324r0943e90uihfjryt5644
Image via Twitter

Related
105 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets, Here's Who's Behind This Transfer

No specific data for Shibarium yet

In the meantime, as reported by U.Today previously, the company that has been developing the Layer 2 solution for the Shiba Inu network, Unification, has not named any specific or even approximate dates for the long-expected release.

In early summer, Unification said that Shibarium was to be beta tested in the third quarter of this year. Now that Q4 has kicked off already, the media and SHIB army keep demanding explanations and commented on the release of Shibarium on social media.

Shytoshi Kusama himself has been giving pretty wishy-washy reply to that question, just tweeting, "soon."

As of this writing, the second largest meme token by market capitalization is changing hands at $0.00001146, per figures provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image After Cardano (ADA), DCG Subsidiary Luno Adds Support for Solana (SOL)
10/06/2022 - 14:52
After Cardano (ADA), DCG Subsidiary Luno Adds Support for Solana (SOL)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/06/2022 - 14:40
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter
10/06/2022 - 13:37
Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan