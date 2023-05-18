SHIB, XRP, ADA Now Tradable on TradingView: Details

Thu, 05/18/2023 - 16:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
TradingView enables direct spot market trading following partnership with major exchange
SHIB, XRP, ADA Now Tradable on TradingView: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, a leading global crypto exchange, recently unveiled its partnership with TradingView, a highly popular trading and charting platform. This collaboration brings together Binance's spot market and TradingView's robust ecosystem, empowering Binance users to effortlessly analyze market data, conduct technical assessments and efficiently manage their trades.

Related
ADA Whales Unleash Chaos on Cardano Network: Details

Through this integration, Binance users now have seamless access to a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, including crowd favorites such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA), directly within TradingView's browser and desktop applications. The process is straightforward: users simply need to connect their Binance accounts to the TradingView platform to unlock these advanced features.

This strategic alliance represents a major milestone for Binance, elevating the accessibility and user experience of its trading services. By leveraging TradingView's sophisticated charting tools and comprehensive analysis capabilities, Binance users can make well-informed decisions and execute trades with enhanced efficiency.

Significantly, the recent integration of Binance's spot market with TradingView comes six months after the major exchange's futures market became available there. This highlights the growing synergy between platforms as they strive to provide users with a seamless trading journey and access to a wide range of financial instruments.

Related
XRP and Ripple v. SEC: End Is Near?

The fact that Binance's spot market is now available on TradingView underscores the continuous efforts of crypto exchanges to enhance their offerings, recognizing that the size and satisfaction of their user base are crucial factors for success in a competitive crypto landscape.

#TradingView Feed
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu Rival Listed on Major South Korean Exchange
05/18/2023 - 15:50
Shiba Inu Rival Listed on Major South Korean Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon zkEVM TPS Soars 636%, Is Adoption Improving?
05/18/2023 - 15:32
Polygon zkEVM TPS Soars 636%, Is Adoption Improving?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Becomes Top Traded Asset on South Korea's Bithumb, Surpassing Bitcoin (BTC)
05/18/2023 - 15:15
XRP Becomes Top Traded Asset on South Korea's Bithumb, Surpassing Bitcoin (BTC)
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide