Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Will Survive and Rise, Top Exec Says, Revealing What It Is Backed By

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 13:57
    Advertisement
    SHIB Will Survive and Rise, Top Exec Says, Revealing What It Is Backed By
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The pseudonymous marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, famous on social media as Lucie, has taken to the X network (formerly popular as Twitter), to issue a crucial message to the SHIB army and assure them that SHIB and all other Shibarium tokens are likely to have a bright future.

    She revealed several important factors SHIB and all Shibarium tokens are backed by. Lucie was optimistic in her post, sharing that optimism with the crypto community.

    "All our tokens will survive and rise"

    Lucie addressed the Shiba Inu community, predicting a bullish future to SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and other tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. “All our tokens will survive and rise,” the SHIB marketing lead tweeted. She revealed that there is a lot of technology standing behind those tokens, basically supporting all products of the SHIB team.

    HOT Stories
    CZ Receives More BNB Than He Initially Donated
    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC

    “They are backed by community, technology, and continuous development,” according to Lucie.

    Advertisement

    As for the recent waves of hype and downturns in the crypto market, Lucie reminded the community that these things are quite common and should not surprise savvy crypto investors and holders.

    In the meantime, the second most popular meme coin SHIB has staged a 4% increase over the past 24 hours as it recovered after the 8.2% decline since Monday. At the time of this writing, the asset is changing hands at $0.00001542. Since Friday until Monday, SHIB has lost almost 13% of its market price.

    Related
    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 09:54
    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shibarium faces massive transaction drop

    Meanwhile, the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has been demonstrating a significant drop in daily transactions. While until February 15, the count stood at 4.64 million per day, starting from then, the metric trajectory took a sharp drop.

    On February 17, the sharp decline took the value down to roughly 90,000. As of February 18, the daily transaction count shows 54,640 transactions. This constitutes a 98.8224% decline. The SHIB team has not addressed this issue on social media and did not give any comment of this massive drawdown.

    As for the total transaction count, it is approaching a historic mark of one million and currently displays 956,276,059. The total number of blocks has almost reached 10 million – 9,549,430. As for the total amount of wallets linked to Shibarium, it has recently increased to 23,580,714.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 13:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Still Very Profitable: Data
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 19, 2025 - 11:48
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Will Survive and Rise, Top Exec Says, Revealing What It Is Backed By
    Bitcoin (BTC) Still Very Profitable: Data
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD