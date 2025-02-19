SHIB Will Survive and Rise, Top Exec Says, Revealing What It Is Backed By

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, famous on social media as Lucie, has taken to the X network (formerly popular as Twitter), to issue a crucial message to the SHIB army and assure them that SHIB and all other Shibarium tokens are likely to have a bright future.

She revealed several important factors SHIB and all Shibarium tokens are backed by. Lucie was optimistic in her post, sharing that optimism with the crypto community.

"All our tokens will survive and rise"

Lucie addressed the Shiba Inu community, predicting a bullish future to SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and other tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. “All our tokens will survive and rise,” the SHIB marketing lead tweeted. She revealed that there is a lot of technology standing behind those tokens, basically supporting all products of the SHIB team.

“They are backed by community, technology, and continuous development,” according to Lucie.

As for the recent waves of hype and downturns in the crypto market, Lucie reminded the community that these things are quite common and should not surprise savvy crypto investors and holders.

In the meantime, the second most popular meme coin SHIB has staged a 4% increase over the past 24 hours as it recovered after the 8.2% decline since Monday. At the time of this writing, the asset is changing hands at $0.00001542. Since Friday until Monday, SHIB has lost almost 13% of its market price.

Shibarium faces massive transaction drop

Meanwhile, the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has been demonstrating a significant drop in daily transactions. While until February 15, the count stood at 4.64 million per day, starting from then, the metric trajectory took a sharp drop.

On February 17, the sharp decline took the value down to roughly 90,000. As of February 18, the daily transaction count shows 54,640 transactions. This constitutes a 98.8224% decline. The SHIB team has not addressed this issue on social media and did not give any comment of this massive drawdown.

As for the total transaction count, it is approaching a historic mark of one million and currently displays 956,276,059. The total number of blocks has almost reached 10 million – 9,549,430. As for the total amount of wallets linked to Shibarium, it has recently increased to 23,580,714.