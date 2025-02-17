Advertisement
    Crucial ‘Wild West’ Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Executive: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 13:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Pseudonymous SHIB executive, its official marketing lead known as Lucie, has published a tweet titled “WILD WILD SHIB & BEYOND.” In that X message, Lucie spoke to the SHIB community about the lawless and unpredictable crypto frontier.

    The SHIB marketing expert talked about the reality of “Crypto’s Wild West” with the SHIB army and proposed a weapon that can help them not only to survive but also to make profits, basically warning the community about not only the dangers lying ahead but also riches that they can find if they stay persistent and cautious.

    Reality of "crypto's Wild West"

    Lucie pointed out the fact that the crypto frontier is “lawless, unpredictable, and full of both opportunity and danger,” calling it “Wild West SHIB.”

    She made it clear that this is not only about the Shiba Inu meme coin but also “about the entire decentralized space,” in which only the sharpest can survive. She then named three key aspects of “the reality of crypto’s wild west.’

    The first aspect is unpredictability and volatility. Lucie clarified that this is about new projects emerging overnight, riding hype, but they quickly collapse. “Some are real, most are illusions,” she stated.

    The second one is about the importance of self-reliance and vigilance – there are “No safety nets, no refunds,” Lucie warns. “You are responsible for every move. Learn fast or lose big.”

    The third one she called “The Hype Game,” meaning that similarly to “Wild West legends,” “many projects are built on exaggerated promises.” Lucie insists that it is vitally important to be able to differentiate a solid foundation from a house of cards.

    One major weapon for surviving here

    After enumerating these sharp corners and dangers, Lucie told the SHIB community what “weapon” is important to have in order to survive in this “crypto Wild West”: “Your Weapon? A Sharp Mind.”

    Knowledge, she stated, “is your best defense.” It is also important to engage in “quick thinking”: “Be fast, or get left behind, practice “observation” to be able to spot scams and “real opportunities” before the crowd sees them and to have a reliable strategy: “Every move matters. Plan, adapt, and execute.”

    The same rules are applicable when dealing with Shibarium, Lucie said: “Play smart, stay sharp, and never bet more than u can afford to lose.”

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium

