    SHIB Smashes BTC, ETH, XRP by Weekly Profits in Grayscale's Report

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB army shows excitement as Grayscale features Shiba Inu as the week’s top winner by gains
    Sat, 28/09/2024 - 8:42
    
    The pseudonymous social media marketing lead of the SHIB team known to the community as Lucie has boasted another milestone reached by Shiba Inu. This time, it was featured by fund management giant Grayscale in its weekly report.

    According to this report, SHIB greatly outpaced not only DOGE and ADA, but such giants as Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of weekly gains.

    Grayscale features SHIB as top winner

    This report published by Grayscale in a recent tweet was shared by Lucie on her X page. She commented, saying “SHIB leading the pack” and added that this is “NOT EVEN THE BEGINNING.”

    The reported is called “1 Week Returns for Top 10 Crypto Assets.” According to it, in terms of weekly profits, SHIB has surpassed Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, as well as Toncoin, Tron, and XRP.

    SHIB’s gains totaled 32.1% compared to those of the other large-cap coins on the list. ADA and DOGE come closest to SHIB with 14.5% and 12.4% weekly gains. ETH showed profits of 6.7%, while BTC demonstrated 3.4% gains.

    The SHIB community responded with comments full of excitement and pride over their favorite meme cryptocurrency.

    SHIB soars 42.51% in light of new ATH

    One of the drivers that certainly contributed to SHIB’s massive increase this week was the announcement about Shiba Inu Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching a new all-time high - $3.64 million in just one week after Shibarium’s strategic partner K9 Finance launched its Bonecrusher app on Shibarium and introduced a solution for liquid staking.

    Since Thursday, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has skyrocketed by a whopping 42.51%, burning one zero from its price and surging from $0.00001501 to the $0.00002139 level earlier today.

    However, after that it was pushed down by almost 9% and currently SHIB is trading at $0.00001951.

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu’s Lucie commented on this TVL historic peak, saying that SHIB is much more than “just your trend of the week.” She stated that this price surge took place because “behind Shib is a massive ecosystem in development, with consistent support from dedicated developers.”

    This price surge also coincided with a massive burn rate increase that happened on Thursday when this metric soared by 33,818% with 1,884,288,401 SHIB scorched in total.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

