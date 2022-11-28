SHIB Rivals FLOKI and BabyDoge Prepare Major Announcements: Details

Mon, 11/28/2022 - 15:56
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Floki Inu and BabyDoge have some aces up their sleeves to catch up with SHIB
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Two of the top five meme coins by market capitalization size, which are more successors of Shiba Inu (SHIB) than Dogecoin (DOGE), are preparing to announce and implement important innovations in their emerging ecosystems soon. We are, of course, talking about Floki Inu (FLOKI) and BabyDoge.

As for BabyDoge, U.Today reported the implementation of a buyback mechanism and the burning of fees for all trading pairs with the token swaps. Many enthusiasts may have seen a similar model with SHIB, where more than 41% of the entire token offering has already been burned by now. The event should come as early as Dec. 1.

As for FLOKI, everything here is mostly based on rumors and expectations, although the AMA conference with Binance in recent days was real. In general, expectations are related just to the possible listing of Floki Inu token on the black-and-yellow crypto exchange, as well as on OKX. In addition, during the conference, there was a leak about the use of FLOKI on Binance Pay. The conference itself was watched by 30,000 people, and the price of the token went up 25% in the run-up to the conference.

Doge Goes Down 11%, Erasing Weekend Gains, Here's Likely Reason

Meme coin price action

Among interesting future events concerning the whole sector of different Inus and DOGEs, it is worth noting Dogecoin's upcoming birthday, Dec. 6. We should likely expect increased volatility, as well as some hype news and announcements.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

