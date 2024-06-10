SHIB Rivals BRETT, FLOKI, BONK in Red as Meme Coin Segment Plunges

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment demonstrates pale performance, meme coins are underperforming. One of the largest meme cryptocurrencies, Floki Inu (FLOKI), is dangerously close to leaving the top 50 digital assets by market capitalization.

BRETT, FLOKI, BONK amid worst performing top 100 cryptos

Today, June 10, 2024, all of the largest meme coins are in the red zone amid a stable cryptocurrency market. "Based Brett" (BRETT), a flagship meme coin on Coinbase's Base, marketed as "Pepe's friend on Base," is the only top 100 cryptocurrency that lost more than 10% overnight.

Image by Coingecko

Based Brett (BRETT) lost 10.2% in the last 24 hours. Floki (FLOKI) is down by 5.2% and is extremely close to being replaced by The Graph (GRT) as the 50th largest crypto by market cap, CoinGecko data says.

Bonk (BONK), the most overhyped meme cryptocurrency on top of Solana (SOL), is down by 4.3%. Top-tier meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost around 1% each, which is close to the market benchmark for today.

Meanwhile, amid the news about Base (BASE) surpassing OP Mainnet by total value locked (TVL), some of its meme coins expanded their rallies.

ChompCoin (CHOMP) added over 40% in one day, while Basenji (BENJI) is up by 14% and is targeting a $90 million valuation for the first time ever.

AI coins under pressure as well

In total, the category of Base meme coins added 12.1% overnight, CoinGecko data shows.

The segment of AI cryptocurrencies is yet another underperforming segment today. As interest in AI crypto vanishes, they are mostly losing capitalization.

Flagship AI coin Fetch.AI (FET) is down by 2.6%, just like its rival Oraichain (ORAI), while Cardano-linked AI protocol Singularity.NET (AGIX) lost 4%.

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $69,510, up by 0.8% in 24 hours.