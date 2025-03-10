Advertisement
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 14:54
    Shiba Inu is seeing substantial on-chain surge in last 7 days
    3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days: But Is It Enough?
    Over the past week, Shiba Inu has witnessed a notable transaction volume of 3.7 trillion tokens, indicating a spike in market activity. But the question still stands: Is this sufficient to promote a long-term recovery? The asset is currently testing important support levels, and SHIB is under downward pressure. 

    Since short-term moving averages are still pushing the asset lower, the price chart clearly displays a bearish trend. The price drop implies that even with such significant token movement, there is not enough buying pressure to initiate a complete recovery. Analyzing whether this activity translates to actual accumulation is crucial even though the recent increase in transaction volume may appear encouraging. 

    The transaction volume peaked on March 3, 2025, at 4.68 trillion SHIB and has since reached 3.7 trillion. Higher volumes, though, do not always signify bullish sentiment; they could also be the consequence of major holders selling off their holdings. Furthermore, historical data indicates that price reversals have not always followed comparable transaction surges. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Despite this increased activity, SHIB's price is still struggling below important resistance levels, which is a major worry. A further decline is likely, possibly reaching new lows if SHIB is unable to hold onto its current support levels. The $0.0000125 support zone is a critical one that SHIB must maintain. A breach below this threshold might put the asset at even greater risk of decline.

    Conversely, if SHIB can recover its bullish momentum and surpass the $0.0000145 level, a temporary relief rally could take place. Nonetheless, the likelihood of a substantial recovery is still unclear due to the general mood of the market and the absence of robust buying interest. It is unclear if the 3.7 trillion SHIB transaction volume indicates a recovery or just robust market activity. It takes more than just high volume for SHIB to establish a bullish trend when there is weak price action and ongoing selling pressure.

