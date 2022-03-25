Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for March 25

Price Analysis
Fri, 03/25/2022 - 15:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has SHIB accumulated enough power for further growth?
SHIB Price Analysis for March 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.24% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 3.24% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, SHIB is getting back to the local resistance level at $0.00002535 after its recent false breakout. Thus, the rise is accompanied by increased trading volume, which means that bulls are ready to continue the growth.

Related
BTC, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for March 23

In this case, there is a high chance to see an upward move to $0.000026 soon.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the mid-term point of view, SHIB is also rising and is currently located closer to the resistance than to the support. If the volume goes up, traders may expect the price of the meme coin at the mark of $0.000028 by next month.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the weekly time frame, SHIB is still located in a wide channel after a bounceback from the formed support level at $0.00001695. If the rise continues and the weekly candle fixes around $0.00002850, the breakout may lead the rate to another level at $0.000035 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002504 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
03/25/2022 - 16:43
506.2 Million DOGE Shoveled by Robinhood and Anon Whale: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
03/25/2022 - 16:11
Terra's LFG Among Largest New Bitcoin (BTC) Holders: IntoTheBlock
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/25/2022 - 16:08
ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina