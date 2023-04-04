Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for April 4

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can SHIB trade sideways?
SHIB Price Analysis for April 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The sellers' pressure continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 5.16% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB has met the local resistance at the $0.00001159 mark. At the moment, the rate is located in the middle of the channel and there is a low possibility of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 3

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $0.00001120-$0.00001140 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Today's growth has not affected the general position of SHIB. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to return the rate to the $0.00001150 mark and fix above it. Only in that case, there is a chance of seeing the channel breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.0000120 zone.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the resistance at $0.00001169. However, the candle is far from the closure, which means that buyers have time to seize the initiative. If they succeed, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $0.000012-$0.000013 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001120 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image DOGE and ARB Are Best for Altcoin Season, Thinks Prominent Crypto Trader
04/04/2023 - 16:30
DOGE and ARB Are Best for Altcoin Season, Thinks Prominent Crypto Trader
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) vs. Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Indication Might Mean This for Altcoins: Miles Deutscher
04/04/2023 - 15:55
Ethereum (ETH) vs. Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Indication Might Mean This for Altcoins: Miles Deutscher
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Walmart Eyes Metaverse with Sam's Club Trademark Application
04/04/2023 - 15:47
Walmart Eyes Metaverse with Sam's Club Trademark Application
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya