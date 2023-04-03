Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for April 3

Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the current week become bullish for DOGE?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 3
Most of the coins are again back to the red zone, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.61%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is coming back to the recently formed support level at $0.07689. If the decline continues, the breakout might be the prerequisite for a sharp decline to the $0.075 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has returned below the resistance at $0.07932 which means that the meme coin has not accumulated enough power for further growth. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $0.075-$0.078 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE/BTC chart byTradingView

The situation remains bearish on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps going down after the false breakout of the resistance at 0.0000296. If the fall doe not stop, there is a high possibility to see the test of the 0.0000260 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.07785 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

