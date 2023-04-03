Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 3

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can market keep rise going at beginning of week?
The new week has started with ongoing bearish pressure, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price keeps trading in a wide range, accumulating power for a further move. The low volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $27,500-$28,500 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,154 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.53%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading altcoin is not ready yet for a further move. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix the rate near the resistance at $1,846. Only in that case can traders think about a breakout, followed by a blast to the $1,900 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,804 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is an exception to the rule, going up by 0.75%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the price has slightly increased since yesterday, XRP is still far away from key levels. A further rise is possible only if the rate gets back to the $0.55 zone and fixes above it.

XRP is trading at $0.5122 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

