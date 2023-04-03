BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 3

The new week has started with ongoing bearish pressure, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by 0.49% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price keeps trading in a wide range, accumulating power for a further move. The low volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $27,500-$28,500 is the more likely scenario for the following week.
Bitcoin is trading at $28,154 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.53%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading altcoin is not ready yet for a further move. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix the rate near the resistance at $1,846. Only in that case can traders think about a breakout, followed by a blast to the $1,900 zone.
Ethereum is trading at $1,804 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is an exception to the rule, going up by 0.75%.
Even though the price has slightly increased since yesterday, XRP is still far away from key levels. A further rise is possible only if the rate gets back to the $0.55 zone and fixes above it.
XRP is trading at $0.5122 at press time.