Sat, 11/05/2022 - 11:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another unexplained tweet about a Shiba Inu ecosystem coin has been published by SHIB
SHIB Posts Mysterious BONE Tweet As Price Goes 8.30% Up
Official account of Shiba Inu has posted yet another mysterious tweet which contains only one word, a title of a coin from the SHIB ecosystem. Apparently, the SHIB team is encouraging the community to share what they this of this coin.

Recently they posted a tweet about LEASH. Now the turn of BONE has come. This is a governance token for ShibaSwap decentralized exchange.

“Shiba Inu’s BONE is…”

The recent tweet is dedicated to the BONE token, which belongs to the Shiba ecosystem, along with SHIB and LEASH coins. All the three titles are about dogs and things to do with them.

In the comment thread, users posted mostly bullish replies, some mentioned Shibarium, whose soon launch with no specific date yet, is expected to push the prices of all the three abovementioned coins high up.

BONE has been getting pretty much attention over the past few months as it got listed on several new exchanges, where it became exposed to new retail investors and traders.

BONE price spikes following recent listings

As per data shared by CoinMarketCap platform, over the past 24 hours, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token has gone up by 8.30 percent. It is changing hands at $1.14, greatly outperforming Shiba Inu.

SHIBBONEpriceCMC_00q34retg0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Just prior to that, support for this token was added by StealthEX crypto trading platform, which already has 600 other cryptocurrencies.

Prior to that, BONE was listed by CoinEx, BlueBit.io and LBANK exchanges.

