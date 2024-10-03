Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Insider Defends BONE and LEASH From Critics

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu executive has defended ecosystem tokens again
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 16:14
    SHIB Insider Defends BONE and LEASH From Critics
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, a group of brawlers triggered Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead LUCIE, forcing her to state that she would defend the ecosystem. Per her X post, she addressed these critics' concerns about fraud.

    Advertisement

    SHIB price driven by community and market forces 

    First, LUCIE noted that the token contracts for SHIB, BONE and LEASH have all been renounced. To those propagating the rumors about the platform, she noted that calling the Shib ecosystem a scam is not only wrong. Rather, it makes the critics look like they missed “Crypto 101.”

    Related
    From 9 Trillion SHIB to 5 Trillion SHIB: What's Happening With Shiba Inu?
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 14:52
    From 9 Trillion SHIB to 5 Trillion SHIB: What's Happening With Shiba Inu?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    She further pointed out that SHIB, BONE and LEASH all operate in full transparency on the blockchain. This is easily accessible to anyone interested in seeing how the system works. About Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling blockchain, LUCIE explained that it is open source. The developers do not hold the key to the network. 

    Therefore, they cannot control prices or the token supply. She tried to clarify to her readers that the community drives prices. Often, it is a matter of market forces like supply and demand. 

    In conclusion, she urged her audience to always carry out due diligence, including learning to read the blockchain and verifying the transparency of each project’s tokenomics. Once community members are armed with such information, she does not think fudders will be able to twist the truth or make baseless claims.

    SHIB ecosystem excited about upcoming ShibaCon

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is preparing for ShibaCon, an important blockchain conference the Shiba Inu team is set to host.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 229% as Price Push for Breakout
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 11:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 229% as Price Push for Breakout
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    It is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, and will last for slightly more than a week – from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15. It will take place at roughly the same time as the annual DevCon event in Bangkok – between Nov. 7 and Nov. 17.

    The mysterious SHIB lead, known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama, has gained the SHIB army’s attention by posting about the event.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 16:38
    Nakamoto Speaks: Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Crypto Market Bloodbath
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 16:31
    Solana Killer Aptos Outperforms Market: Reasons
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Nakamoto Speaks: Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Solana Killer Aptos Outperforms Market: Reasons
    XRP Price Collapses as SEC Appeals Ripple Case, Here's When 'Uptober' Really Starts for Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Sees 2,944% Bullish Whale Activity Spike: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD