SHIB Insider Defends BONE and LEASH From Critics

Recently, a group of brawlers triggered Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead LUCIE, forcing her to state that she would defend the ecosystem. Per her X post, she addressed these critics' concerns about fraud.

SHIB price driven by community and market forces

First, LUCIE noted that the token contracts for SHIB, BONE and LEASH have all been renounced. To those propagating the rumors about the platform, she noted that calling the Shib ecosystem a scam is not only wrong. Rather, it makes the critics look like they missed “Crypto 101.”

Fudders Gonna Fud: Why Calling the Shib Ecosystem a Scam Makes You Look Clueless



She further pointed out that SHIB, BONE and LEASH all operate in full transparency on the blockchain. This is easily accessible to anyone interested in seeing how the system works. About Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling blockchain, LUCIE explained that it is open source. The developers do not hold the key to the network.

Therefore, they cannot control prices or the token supply. She tried to clarify to her readers that the community drives prices. Often, it is a matter of market forces like supply and demand.

In conclusion, she urged her audience to always carry out due diligence, including learning to read the blockchain and verifying the transparency of each project’s tokenomics. Once community members are armed with such information, she does not think fudders will be able to twist the truth or make baseless claims.

SHIB ecosystem excited about upcoming ShibaCon

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is preparing for ShibaCon, an important blockchain conference the Shiba Inu team is set to host.

It is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, and will last for slightly more than a week – from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15. It will take place at roughly the same time as the annual DevCon event in Bangkok – between Nov. 7 and Nov. 17.

The mysterious SHIB lead, known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama, has gained the SHIB army’s attention by posting about the event.