SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Get Major Adoption Boost in US, Two ADA Pairs Delisted on Binance, Shiba Inu Smashes Big Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Thu, 08/10/2023 - 15:42
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Keep an eye on the latest updates in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Get Major Adoption Boost in US, Two ADA Pairs Delisted on Binance, Shiba Inu Smashes Big Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP now receive major adoption boost in USA: Details

According to the latest press release by BitPay, its clients can now pay for everything, even for their mortgages and personal bank loans, by using any of 13 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. This became possible thanks to BitPay's new partnership with Method Financial. As part of the partnership, BitPay clients can make payments to more than 5,000 companies that provide services via a new feature called BitPay Bill Pay. To make these bill payments with BitPay's Bill Pay, one needs to connect their bills to the BitPay app and link their wallet.

Related
Shiba Inu Trillionaires Acquire 11 Trillion SHIB in Just 2 Days as Shibarium Nears

Two Cardano (ADA) pairs delisted on major exchange following XRP removal

In a recent announcement on its website, Binance, one of the world's major crypto exchanges, has shared that it will cease trading and subscription of ADAUP/USDT and ADADOWN/USDT leveraged token trading pairs. The pairs are scheduled to be removed next week, on Aug. 16. Binance has not commented on the reasons for the cessation yet. However, the community suggests that the cause behind the move is linked to regulatory concerns, which have recently plagued Cardano due to ongoing litigation initiated by the SEC. Previously, a similar decision affected XRP tokens; on July 25, Binance delisted XRPUP and XRPDOWN.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Receives Ecosystem of Wanchain's Bridges: See Full List

Shiba Inu (SHIB) smashes big milestone as epic era unfolds

On the wave of enthusiasm surrounding the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the project has scored yet another all-time high. According to data by IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu can currently boast 3.53 million addresses. The data also shows that 69% of SHIB holders have held their tokens for more than a year, 27% within a year and 4% for less than a month. Meanwhile, as the summer of Shibarium kicked off, the project has entered an entirely new era, which will bring plenty of exciting surprises to the SHIB community. Among them are the long-awaited launch of the Shibarium mainnet, the introduction of TREAT reward token and the unveiling of the Worldpaper, a guide to the SHIB ecosystem.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BitPay News #Cardano News
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 10
08/10/2023 - 15:25
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitpanda Addresses Large Transfers of SHIB, LINK, CHZ and Other Altcoins
08/10/2023 - 15:17
Bitpanda Addresses Large Transfers of SHIB, LINK, CHZ and Other Altcoins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Announces BONE Giveaway for 'Meme Battle': Details
08/10/2023 - 15:00
SHIB Announces BONE Giveaway for 'Meme Battle': Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan