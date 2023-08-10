SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Get Major Adoption Boost in US, Two ADA Pairs Delisted on Binance, Shiba Inu Smashes Big Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP now receive major adoption boost in USA: Details

According to the latest press release by BitPay , its clients can now pay for everything, even for their mortgages and personal bank loans, by using any of 13 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. This became possible thanks to BitPay's new partnership with Method Financial. As part of the partnership, BitPay clients can make payments to more than 5,000 companies that provide services via a new feature called BitPay Bill Pay. To make these bill payments with BitPay's Bill Pay, one needs to connect their bills to the BitPay app and link their wallet.

Two Cardano (ADA) pairs delisted on major exchange following XRP removal

In a recent announcement on its website, Binance , one of the world's major crypto exchanges, has shared that it will cease trading and subscription of ADAUP/USDT and ADADOWN/USDT leveraged token trading pairs. The pairs are scheduled to be removed next week, on Aug. 16. Binance has not commented on the reasons for the cessation yet. However, the community suggests that the cause behind the move is linked to regulatory concerns, which have recently plagued Cardano due to ongoing litigation initiated by the SEC. Previously, a similar decision affected XRP tokens; on July 25, Binance delisted XRPUP and XRPDOWN.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) smashes big milestone as epic era unfolds