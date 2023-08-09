Cardano (ADA) Receives Ecosystem of Wanchain's Bridges: See Full List

Wanchain (WAN), one of largest cross-chain ecosystems in Web3, advances the accessibility of Cardano (ADA) through its array of decentralized bridges

With new development, transfer of value between Cardano (ADA) and major blockchains becomes easier and safer than ever before.

Wanchain (WAN) launches 28 cross-chain bridges for Cardano (ADA): Full list

Cardano (ADA), a major proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, is now connected to 28 public blockchains with an array of bridges by Wanchain (WAN) . Users can easily move ERC-20 tokens, Cardano-based assets and NFTs to a variety of popular decentralized networks. Such a statement was made by Wanchain (WAN), the team behind the first public decentralized cross-chain bridge.

Starting from August 2023, users of Cardano (ADA) will be able to transfer the largest assets by capitalization to major programmable and non-programmable blockchains:

Bitcoin, Ethereum (ADA, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT);

Arbitrum (USDC, USDT);

Astar (USDT);

Avalanche (BTC, USDC, USDT);

BNB Chain (BTC, USDC, USDT);

OKT Network (USDT);

Optimism (USDC, USDT);

Polygon (USDC, USDT);

Tron (USDC, USDT);

Wanchain (ADA, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, WAN).

As such, both of the largest stablecoins — U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) — become seamlessly integrated into the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem.

In order to achieve this level of interoperability and cross-chain accessibility, Wanchain (WAN) developers implemented a number of eccentric technical features.

Novel Haskell smart contracts supporting cross-chain transactions were added to Cardano (ADA). Also, Bridge Nodes in Wanchain (WAN) were updated to properly handle UTXO-type transactions to interact with Cardano (ADA) smart contracts.

In order to guarantee maximum security for asset transfer between Cardano (ADA) and the mentioned networks, developers added native support for a Schnorr signature and Secp256k1 curve mechanisms.

Feature-rich bridges for streamlined development and deeper liquidity

The new bridges go live with impressive function tooling. As all of them are 100% decentralized, noncustodial and bi-directional, users can move value between Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) and mainstream smart contracts platforms with no need to store the assets in centralized custody.

As a result, the ecosystem of liquidity across 28 blockchains will gain traction. Traders will be able to make their portfolios more flexible and adjust them to current turbulent market situations.

Web3 developers of various ecosystems — from Astar Network (ASTR) to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — will now be able to experiment with Cardano-based tokens, including ADA and a plethora of fungible and non-fungible assets (NFTs).

It should be stressed that this new ecosystem is among the first protocols designed for seamless noncustodial value transfer between EVM- and non-EVM blockchains, as well as between programmable and non-programmable networks.

More blockchains to be available for Cardano (ADA) dApps soon

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2022, Wanchain (WAN) released an ecosystem to connect Moonbeam (GLMR) and Moonriver (MOVR) via bi-directional bridges. It was the first development of this type in the Polkadot/Kusama ecosystem and, therefore, changed the narrative for developers in this segment of Web3.

Besides the announcement, Wanchain shared some future milestones it is going to accomplish while working with Cardano (ADA). The next generation of bridges to Cardano (ADA) will include all networks available on Wanchain (WAN) today.

Also, Cardano (ADA) will be integrated in an upcoming decentralized general message-passing platform.

Existing and future partnerships will unlock unmatched opportunities for the developers and businesses behind decentralized applications (dApps) of all mainstream types.